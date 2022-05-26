Jets Predicted to Trade Away 24 Year Old for Future Draft Pick

There is a lot of talk during the offseason.

Some of it you can take at face value and some of it you have to take with a grain of salt. Ultimately when we get to roster cutting time there will be nowhere left to hide.

That is very much the case for the New York Jets who have a very interesting situation on their hands.

An Inevitable Parting of Ways?

Analyst and Badlands podcast host Joe Caporoso revealed his annual offseason predictions and it featured a very notable trade.

“The Jets will trade Denzel Mims in August for a 5th round pick, somewhat similar to the maneuver they pulled with Chris Herndon last summer. The top four receivers will be Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios with the group rounded out by Jeff Smith, Calvin Jackson, and a potential veteran addition.”

The third-year wideout has been a polarizing player since entering the league as the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

There have been glimpses of big plays mired by drops and inconsistencies. While there has been an interesting stock rise for the former Baylor product this offseason many have speculated that is a campaign by the Jets front office to increase his value so they can flip him later to a wide receiver needy team.

Last year they turned down trade calls, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, however with minimal results in 2021 that tone may change in 2022.

There are several teams worth keeping an eye out for including the Carolina Panthers who had a serious interest at various points last season, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Mims’ former college coach, Matt Rhule, is the head coach of the Panthers.

We Have Seen This Before

In his prediction, Caporoso mentioned Herndon as an example to look at to set up for this potential Mims trade.

The former Miami product was originally selected with the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He never lived up to the hype but general manager Joe Douglas was able to boost his value last offseason and flipped him for a 2022 fourth-rounder.

Now there is a feeling that Douglas could make some magic happen again.

It doesn’t seem like Mims and this current coaching staff are gelling so a parting of ways may be in the best interest of both sides. Gang Green has added a ton of talent to the room this offseason and available spots are few and far between.

There are three possible outcomes for the 24-year-old this offseason:

Hype is real and he is a key cog on the team in 2022 Hype is false and he will be trade bait this offseason Simply doesn’t have the chops and will be eventually released

We’ll find out over the coming months what is the real truth of the Mims situation.

