‘Scarred’ Robert Saleh Alters Jets Offseason Plans

The New York Jets have had far too many injuries over the years.

Specifically last season it derailed anything and everything they were trying to do.

The key losses of Carl Lawson and Mekhi Becton were crippling. On top of those season-long injuries, the sprinkled hits throughout the season were devastating.

Head coach Robert Saleh has seen enough and they’re calling an audible at the line of scrimmage to ensure it doesn’t happen again this offseason.

An Important History Lesson

Saleh spoke with the media as the team goes through rookie minicamp and revealed something from his past that has changed his future:

“I can’t speak for the rest of the league, I know I’m scarred. Dante Fowler Jr on the first play of rookie minicamp tore his ACL when I was with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he was out for his entire first season. In our minds, it just isn’t worth it. Our rookies can still go through the process and they aren’t in any danger. They’re still getting in great work through the meetings and walkthroughs.”

Saleh was a part of the Jaguars staff that selected Fowler with the No. 3 overall pick out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to enjoy his rookie campaign with it being lost due to injury.

This time around Saleh refused to let history repeat itself.

Rookie minicamp and the OTA schedule won’t be as sexy or fun for Jets fans this year. Saleh is ramping everything down to try and prevent those senseless injuries.

After all of the injuries during this regime, it is hard to blame the organization for trying something new.

2 Key Pillars That Will Define the Season

Play

The Jets are hoping everyone stays healthy, but there are two players that stand out above the rest as key pillars to this 2022 season.

Becton who missed essentially all of last season is projected to be a starter at one of the two tackle spots. This year there isn’t a fallback plan if Becton gets hurt like there was in 2021.

All of the Jets’ faith and hope are directly invested in him.

If he stays healthy the Jets will have the best offensive line combination they’ve had in a decade. If he can’t stay upright, it could spell bad news for this entire offense.

The other player whose health is of paramount importance is quarterback Zach Wilson.

This is a quarterback-driven league and Wilson is the Jets’ selected savior.

Who knows if he is going to step up to the plate and maximize the talent around him. However for him to have even a chance to do that, he will need to stay healthy.

Part of that will be directly linked to Becton, but the other part will be on himself. Too often last season Wilson ate hits that were unnecessary.

Whether it was trying to be tough for his teammates or a complete lack of awareness, he needs to fix that to extend his football career.

If both of these former first-rounders can stay healthy the Jets will be able to accomplish all of their hopes and dreams.

