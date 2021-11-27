Jets ‘Should Be in Mix’ for Cowboys Starting Playmaker, Says Analyst

One thing is clear so far this season for the New York Jets, they aren’t quite there yet.

Of course that is putting things lightly in the middle of a 2-8 campaign, but I digress.

With a bevy of 2022 draft selections and ample cap space, Gang Green will have a chance to flip the script this offseason.

One analyst thinks they should make a bold move on offense to surround Zach Wilson with as much talent as possible.

It’s Time to Go All in Baby

On Saturday morning Jets analyst, co-host of Badlands Joe Caporoso said in response to a Twitter question that the green and white “should try to be in the mix” for Dallas Cowboys starting wide receiver Michael Gallup.

The fourth year stud out of Colorado State is in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Despite never being fully relied on as a No. 1 wide receiver he has certainly proved capable in that department in limited opportunities:

175 receptions

2,685 receiving yards

13 touchdowns

The 25 year old wideout would be a perfect fit with the Jets in their offense. They have a budding potential WR1 in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis is a solid No. 2, and there’s a gaping hole at No. 3.

The team was hoping Denzel Mims would be that guy but he has struggled mightily in his second year. The other two receivers that are currently holding down that role are set to be free agents themselves after 2021 in Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder.

You can never have enough weapons in an offense and that’s especially true with a 22-year-old gunslinger you’re trying to develop.

The Cowboys are overflowing with offensive talent at the wide receiver position with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson, and Malik Turner.

That is on top of all their other offensive weapons like Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Schultz.

With so much talent and a first world problem, they can’t afford to keep everyone.

Bob Sturm of The Athletic said as much in a recent column:

“Look, Michael Gallup is too expensive — even if he did cost himself a bunch by missing half the season. He is going elsewhere. But if we have found anything out, it is that Wilson is very capable of being someone’s No. 3. I prefer it to be here.”

He added that Gallup is certainly “going elsewhere” after the season. That sucks for the Cowboys but is great news for the Jets.

According to Spotrac, Gallup’s projected market value this offseason is a deal that would pay him $11.6 million per season on a four year contract worth $46 million in totality.

That annual figure would rank him 22nd among wide receivers in the NFL.

The days of surrounding your quarterback with the likes of Greg Salas, David Clowney, Jeff Smith, and Jeremy Kerley are over.

If you want your quarterback to be in the best position to succeed, then you have to surround him with as much talent as humanly possible.

That kind of first world problem will be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to try and game plan around. With that much talent you can’t double team everyone and that means Wilson will have a favorable matchup somewhere, he just has to find it.

Sign me up.

