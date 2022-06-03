The future of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims continues to be a polarizing conversation on social media.

With all of the new additions to the wideout room over the last two years, things are getting pretty crowded with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, and Braxton Berrios sitting atop the depth chart.

Now it appears there are some news winds circling in the NFC about a potential trade.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A New Team Has Entered the Mix

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade sees jets unload ‘highly coveted’ playmaker to nfc 2022-06-03T15:46:39-04:00

It seems like several members of the Chicago Bears community are interested in acquiring Mims.

Chat Sports host Harrison Graham who covers the Bears recently explored the trade rumors on his podcast.

Although Parker Hurley of ‘Bear Goggles On’ via FanSided took it a step further when discussing the possibility.

Hurley said that acquiring Mims would be a “great idea” and he would have been a “highly coveted” player if he were available in the 2022 NFL draft as a prospect.

On the Jets, Mims is no better than the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart. However, for the Bears, he would immediately come in and be the “second” best wideout on the team because of their lack of talent and depth, per Hurley.

#Jets WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) has been working with one of the best wide receiver coaches on the planet this offseason: David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) #TakeFlight #NFL 🎥 krystalk_photos on IG @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/WoV105eIXw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 6, 2022

When discussing what a trade could possibly look like, Hurley originally suggested a third-rounder being sent back to the Jets in exchange for Mims could get it done this offseason.

He also said that a player-for-player swap could be another unique way to pull a trade-off.

Right now the Jets have a few depth needs at offensive tackle, linebacker, defensive tackle, and safety.

Although when studying the Bears roster, one player the Jets could be interested in if they don’t go the future draft pick route is veteran pass rusher, Robert Quinn.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Bears have been taking calls on Quinn and they have been listening as a team in transition this offseason.

We all know that the Jets love pass rushers and you can never have enough of those. They’d likely have to pair a draft pick with Mims to pull that off, but certainly could be something worth exploring.

Some Breadcrumbs on the Ground

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade sees jets unload ‘highly coveted’ playmaker to nfc 2022-06-03T15:46:39-04:00

In a recent column, Connor Hughes of The Athletic said “it still seems apparent” that the third year wideout “isn’t in New York’s long term plans.”

Head coach Robert Saleh provided a Mims update during his June 1 presser with the media:

“Denzel Mims is doing better and this is the second time around. He is in fantastic shape and looks really good. He is working on the things that we asked him to work on with regards to the catch point and all that stuff. Mims is a lot further along today than he was a year ago” [in terms of grasping the offense].

#Jets HC Robert Saleh provided a WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) update, ‘he’s in fantastic shape & he’s a lot further along today than he was a year ago’ in reference to grasping the offense & working on things they asked him to work on: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/fAA0wUKNaL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 1, 2022

Although all of this praise that Mims has received this offseason from Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas seems to have a hidden motive.

Hughes said as much in his column saying, “it wouldn’t be a surprise if these sudden heaps of praise are the team’s attempt to bolster his stock and create a trade market.”

There is still a collection of fans on social media who are holding out hope that this is legitimate praise coming from up top. That 2022 might finally be the year the talented wideout can finally break through and be a cog in this machine, but we’ll have to wait and see which side ends up being right.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets $24 Million Weapon Gets Injured at Practice: Report