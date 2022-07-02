Jets Pushed to Trade Surprising 8-Year Veteran: ‘Things Change’

For the first time in a long time, the New York Jets have a major surplus in the backfield.

General manager Joe Douglas is going to have to make some difficult roster decisions once we reach cut day. However, one analyst believes there is an alternative path to expelling some of the depth ahead of the 2022 season.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

To Trade or Not to Trade

Play

Insider Shuts Down Potential Jets, 49ers Trade 'I Don't See It' 👀 Boy Green hops on to give you the details on a New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers trade that isn't going to happen this offseason. You can read more about the trade details here via Heavy on Jets: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/jets-shut-down-49ers/ Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & check out the official Boy Green merch store:… 2022-07-02T12:00:18Z

Brent Sobleski listed one player on each NFL team that they should consider shipping off.

For the Jets, he surprisingly listed veteran tailback, Tevin Coleman.

“The New York Jets signed Coleman last offseason, and the move made all the sense in the world. Things change.”

In 2021 the Jets became a different multiverse version of the San Francisco 49ers. With head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and offensive line coach John Benton they wanted to establish a similar identity but on the east coast.

Typically when coaches get hired at a new place they want to bring in their own guys to help sell the message and players that are intimately familiar with their system.

Coleman is a versatile player that can contribute in both the run and the passing game, but many thought he was over the hill when he signed on last offseason.

The veteran surprised everyone with his burst, explosiveness, and his presence in the locker room:

4.2 yards per clip

405 yards from scrimmage

21 first downs converted

I really liked Tevin Coleman last year, more than I thought I would Reminds me a lot of Bilal Powell, very downhill and tough – but with a burst Nice compliment to Michael Carter #Jet pic.twitter.com/LNRd9GDOFT — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) March 15, 2022

Although as Sobleski noted in his column, “things change” and they have in a drastic way after the newest addition to the backfield this offseason (more on that later).

That has made Coleman expendable especially when you consider some of the other younger names in the room:

The reason why TC’s name being listed is surprising isn’t that it doesn’t make sense, it is more so about who would consider trading for him?

A price package wasn’t revealed in the piece but running backs are a dime a dozen. If an NFL team had a real hankering for one, they could simply sign one of the dozens that are currently available in free agency.

If Gang Green decides to move on from Coleman, it doesn’t appear there’d be much of a trade market, although Douglas has surprised us before with his return on investments.

A Dynamic 1-2 Punch

Play

Video Video related to jets pushed to trade surprising 8-year veteran: ‘things change’ 2022-07-02T14:26:24-04:00

Last season the Jets selected Michael Carter in the fourth round out of North Carolina. The talented back showed some real chutzpah but struggled to stay healthy.

This offseason the green and white brass wanted to add a little smash to his dash. They accomplished that with a historic selection in the second round.

Breece Hall became the highest-drafted running back by the Jets in 31 years and immediately plugs in as the main squeeze.

This combo is an absolute lock to make the roster and the rest of the crew will battle it out for likely those final two spots.

If Coleman stays on the roster, he will be a nice change of pace player and a good presence in the locker room. However if they can flip him for a late pick or a player swap, it might be worth considering down the line.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Big Money Jets Free Agent Set to Punch Hall of Famer in the Face