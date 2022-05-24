Ex-Jets Quarterback Gets Replaced by Super Bowl MVP

A former New York Jets quarterback is once again on the move.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they had come to terms with veteran free-agent quarterback Nick Foles. In a corresponding move, they released James Morgan to create room on the roster.

We have signed QB Nick Foles and waived QB James Morgan. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 23, 2022

A Swapping of the Guard

The Chicago Bears released Foles following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

There has been a ton of social media fire that the Jets would try to reconnect Foles with general manager Joe Douglas.

However, they passed up on that opportunity twice.

The green and white traded for veteran Joe Flacco mid-season in 2021. Then when that contract expired this offseason, Gang Green decided to re-sign him as the primary backup.

Foles ended up taking his sweet time to eventually reunite with his old coach Frank Reich. Speaking of Reich, interestingly enough during his playing career suited up for the Jets back in 1996.

Reich played in 10 games and started in seven of those contests. The former Maryland product went 1-6 as a starting quarterback:

2,205 passing yards

15 touchdowns to 16 interceptions

A Potential Comeback

With Morgan now available on the market, could a comeback to the Jets be on the table?

He originally entered the league as the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

There was a hope that Morgan could develop and become the long-term answer at backup quarterback, but things never worked out.

He has played for four different NFL organizations during his short time in the league including two separate stints with Gang Green:

Jets (2020)

Carolina Panthers (2021)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)

Jets (2021)

Colts (2021-22)

Right now the Jets have three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster: Zach Wilson, Flacco, and Mike White.

Training camps aren’t as arduous as they used to be, however, you need plenty of camp arms to spread around the toll it takes on the human body.

Morgan has a ton of experience in the Mike LaFleur system from the summer of 2021 and would make sense as a signing ahead of camp.

Back during the final roster cuts last year the Jets tried to play a dangerous game of musical chairs with their roster. They cut their former draft pick and wanted to move him over to the practice squad.

That opportunity never presented itself because the Panthers, the team the Jets were set to play in Week 1, snagged him off of the market.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on the #Panthers signing James Morgan to their practice squad & the potential concern of a competitive advantage ahead of Week 1 (#NYJvsCAR), & also throwing a little shade saying ‘I don’t know if that’s something we’d ever do’ 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Fobvyx4EDE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 2, 2021

That was something that clearly bothered head coach Robert Saleh.

NFL teams commonly will claim players that get cut from the team they’re facing so they can try to gain some precious intel.

That is especially true for a quarterback that in theory would have knowledge of the offense and the protection calls. Perhaps a reunion this offseason could make everything right again.

