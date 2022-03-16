Ex-Jets QB Jumps Ship and Signs With AFC Rival: Report

A familiar face to New York Jets fans was back in the news this week.

Former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be returning to the AFC East, but this time with the Miami Dolphins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to share the news that the veteran was signing a one-year deal to join the Dolphins.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Blast From the Past





Play



49ers Insider: Jets got a BADASS in the trenches with Laken Tomlinson Boy Green was joined by Akash Anavarathan who covers the San Francisco 49ers for Niners Nation: – Who is Laken Tomlinson? – Can he flip from LG to RG? – Why he will be a CULTURE guy for the New York Jets? – What Gang Green fans need to know about him! Make sure you… 2022-03-15T19:26:53Z

Bridgewater is on his sixth team in six years and some may have forgotten that includes a stint with the Jets.

Back in 2016 the veteran passer suffered a gruesome injury in practice where he tore his ACL, dislocate his knee joint, and suffered other ligament damage.

Some questioned if he would ever walk again, let alone play football.

On the “One Jets Drive” documentary series, QB Teddy Bridgewater opens up about his injury journey and current recovery. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/pQcwspUI2H — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 25, 2018

Yet despite those long odds, the former first-round quarterback fought back and the Jets are the team that gave him his first chance after the Minnesota Vikings moved on.

Bridgewater signed with Gang Green on March 18 and was with the team through the summer before he was flipped to the New Orleans Saints on August 29 for a 2019 third-round draft choice.

After moving on Bridgewater has traveled around the league with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and now most recently with the Dolphins.

The cool thing about his latest stop is it will be a homecoming of sorts.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Miami. Although he will be the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa this will not be an open competition in any shape or form.

Insight from @nflnetwork on #Dolphins decision to sign Teddy Bridgewater as backup QB and the South Florida community impact of him coming home: pic.twitter.com/F9kgUQXexs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 15, 2022

In his eight-year career thus far, Bridgewater has put up some very respectable numbers:

14,437 yards

71 touchdowns to 43 interceptions

Also has contributed 11 rushing touchdowns

Keep an Eye out for This





Play



Video Video related to ex-jets qb jumps ship and signs with afc rival: report 2022-03-16T06:00:03-04:00

Speaking of backup quarterbacks, the Jets don’t currently have one.

The only passer that is signed through 2022 is Zach Wilson, his two backups from last season are pending free agents.

Mike White is a restricted free agent that Gang Green hopes to bring back into the fold. While Joe Flacco is an unrestricted free agent and is allowed to sign with any other team that he chooses.

Although there is mutual interest between the two sides to get something done. The front office has made it abundantly clear to Flacco and his camp that they’d like him back as the primary No. 2.

Joe Flacco dropped this in the bucket 👀 Jets go 50 yards for six! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/cylcFbCGQ6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 10, 2020

Unfortunately, Wilson during his rookie campaign suffered a PCL strain that forced him to miss four games of action. Heading into the NFL draft process a lot of people raised concern about his durability and somewhat slender figure.

Now heading into year No. 2, bulking up has been a big point of emphasis for Wilson this offseason. Even with that, the Jets front office has to hope for the best and expect the worst.

The best possible example one could you is tornado insurance. If you buy it, you hope you never have to use it, but it is there just in case of an emergency.

That is exactly what a backup quarterback is. Regardless of how experienced or talented they’re, no one wants to see them in the game because if they do it’s because your quarterback is struggling or he is hurt.

Keep an eye out on this one to see where the Jets pivot at backup quarterback if they’re unable to come to an agreement with one of their reserves.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Sign 24 Year Old Super Bowl Champion, Cousin of Darrelle Revis