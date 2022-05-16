Jets, Ravens Proposed Trade Features Fascinating Player Swap

The New York Jets still have a few glaring holes on the roster as they head into the doldrums of the summer.

One creative way they could fill one of those voids is with a fascinating player swap that could help out both teams this offseason.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Interesting Trade Idea

Play

New York Jets 2022 Schedule Release Party: Instant Reactions & Predictions Boy Green hops on LIVE to break down the 2022 New York Jets schedule: – Top takeaways – Immediate prediction – Answering your LIVE questions/comments Make sure you LIKE the video on YouTube & hit that subscribe button! 2022-05-13T13:09:57Z

During the 2022 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens were exploring trade possibilities to move on from safety Chuck Clark, per NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

In particular one trade was close to happening between the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal would’ve featured the Eagles flipping disappointing former first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor for Clark straight up, per NFL Insider Adam Caplan.

The #Ravens and #Eagles discussed a trade for Safety Chuck Clark during the Draft, according to @caplannfl Ravens showed interest in WR Jalen Reagor but the talks died down. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 12, 2022

While that trade never came to fruition it raises an interesting possibility for the Jets.

If the Ravens are searching for wide receiver help, perhaps Gang Green could flip Denzel Mims and a late rounder in exchange for Clark.

The third-year wideout has been a disappointment so far for the Jets and has yet to record a touchdown. However this offseason he looks like a man reborn and could be due for a bounceback season.

#Jets WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) has been working with one of the best wide receiver coaches on the planet this offseason: David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) #TakeFlight #NFL 🎥 krystalk_photos on IG @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/WoV105eIXw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 6, 2022

With the Jets already being four deep at wide receiver, they could look to flip Mims. General manager Joe Douglas has done this sort of thing before when he traded Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings last year for a fourth-round draft choice.

The former Baylor product still has two years left on his rookie contract and a change of scenery could help him realize his full potential.

A Lot of Connective Tissue

Play

Takeaways from New York Jets Rookie Minicamp, Zach Wilson is looking BEEFY Boy Green is LIVE to talk about major takeaways from New York Jets rookie minicamp + throw out some saucy predictions for 2022 + answer your LIVE questions! 2022-05-09T11:24:34Z

According to Fowler, after the Ravens selected Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, “multiple teams” checked in on a potential Clark trade.

Baltimore now has two starting safeties in Hamilton and Marcus Williams who they gave over $70 million to in free agency and suddenly there isn’t a starting gig available for Chuck.

Clark hasn’t requested a trade however he “wants to play” and would welcome a potential change, per Fowler.

The 27-year-old is just a rock-solid player. He has played in 79 out of 81 possible games and has delivered when called upon:

Five interceptions

28 pass deflections

Over 283 total tackles

This would provide a plug-and-play starter very late in the offseason process. In theory, Clark would line up right next to Jordan Whitehead and would complete the reconstruction of the Jets’ secondary.

Something that could help make this trade a reality is the connection between Douglas and the Ravens organization. JD spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the Ravens as a scout.

Another interesting backdrop of this potential trade is the fact that these two teams will open up the 2022 season against each other in Week 1.

If Clark is going to be moved, the Jets should be one of the first teams waiting in line to make something happen.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Linked to Former First Rounder With 4.32 Speed in Free Agency