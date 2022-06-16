A former New York Jets hog molly is jumping over to the NFC conference.

Independent football reporter Dov Kleiman shared that Jonotthan Harrison is joining the Atlanta Falcons. In a corresponding move, they released former Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols.

A Very Solid Player

Harrison originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2014.

He was with the Indianapolis Colts for the first three years of his career and logged over 44 games played and started in 23 of those contests.

After that run, he signed with the Jets in 2017 and was a key depth piece that often was forced into action:

40 games played

Started in 19 of those games

The Giants signed former #Jets center Jonotthan Harrison today. Never forget the greatest block in #NFL history that nobody talks about pic.twitter.com/ce67zeqLd6 — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) January 31, 2021

The former Florida product earned the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award and that was something he cherished in his farewell statement on Instagram.

Harrison was cut by Gang Green in September of 2020 and he ended up going on a tour around New York.

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and then joined the New York Giants for a large portion of 2021. Harrison’s time ended after suffering an Achilles injury, but now is ready to resume his NFL career with the Falcons.

The talented offensive lineman is 30 but will turn 31 ahead of the 2022 season.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

