Former Jets Dynamic Playmaker Pondering Retirement at 29

A former New York Jets fan-favorite is surprisingly considering hanging up his cleats.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson tweeted out that he is pondering retirement on Saturday, June 11. Independent football reporter Dov Kleiman screenshotted the now-deleted Tweet as evidence.

“Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring…”

A Turbulent Road

Anderson initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016.

The 29-year-old didn’t only carve out a spot on the final 53-man roster, but he quickly became a playmaker for the green and white over the next four years:

207 receptions

3,059 receiving yards

20 touchdowns

Although once it was time to get paid, there was some open debate on how much this talented playmaker was worth.

Ultimately Anderson skipped town and joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency. He signed a two-year deal for $20 million and absolutely reached a new level with a career year in his first season with the Panthers in 2020.

Anderson secured 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. That resulted in an immediate contract extension to the tune of $29.5 million over the next two years.

Although that good fortune wouldn’t last when he was reunited with his old Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

This past year Anderson struggled mightily only registering 53 receptions for 519 yards and caught five touchdowns. Carolina imploded and finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record.

The Thought of a Potential Comeback?

Anderson was clearly frustrated last year and was caught on camera multiple times displaying his displeasure on the sidelines.

Robby Anderson was not happy with Sam Darnold 😬

pic.twitter.com/SPq3E08Kkp — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2021

This apparent frustration has caused Anderson to reconsider his football future:

Robby Anderson is visibly upset on the Panthers sideline right now. pic.twitter.com/JBFrfhcoL6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2021

If this is the end for Anderson he carved out a remarkable career for someone that didn’t hear their name called during the NFL draft.

While the former Temple product never reached the Pro Bowl he dazzled fans with his elite speed and playmaking ability.

Although if it isn’t the end, it feels worth noting that back in February, DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News said there has been some conversations about the Panthers potentially moving on from Anderson.

He said if that were to happen the Jets would be Anderson’s “preferred destination.” Now, this was reported prior to the Jets adding Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets are four deep at wide receiver, but could still use a deep threat and someone to step in if an injury were to occur.

Anderson, affectionately known by his nickname ‘The Sun God’, developed a special relationship with the Jets fan base. His affinity for the big play always kept fans on the edge of their seat and the thought of him returning is certainly titillating.

Especially when you consider one of the strengths of Zach Wilson’s game is his monster arm and that could go beautifully with Anderson’s dynamic speed.

This is certainly a situation that we should continue to monitor throughout the offseason

