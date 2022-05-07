Proposed Trade Lands Jets Rival Stud Playmaker

The New York Jets might not be done adding star talent to the roster.

NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano of SNY said after the draft that Gang Green “probably isn’t out of the hunt for any wide receiver that might become available in the NFL.”

🚨 WOAH: juicy nugget from @RVacchianoSNY, the #Jets ‘probably aren’t out of the hunt for any WR that might become available in the #NFL’ despite the additions made this offseason 🚨 🎥 @SNYtv #TakeFlight #NFLDraft 👀😳🥵 pic.twitter.com/wsrrbcTQMw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 1, 2022

That comment was surprising for most people who assumed with the addition of Garrett Wilson in the 2022 NFL draft, that the Jets were satisfied.

A Very Interesting Idea

On the Badlands podcast with Joe Caporoso and Connor Rogers, they talked out potential trade scenarios that could play out over the remainder of the offseason.

Joe explained his stance on the Jets wide receiver depth chart and who he would chase:

“I still feel like one more addition at wide receiver would be nice to round out that depth. A conditional sixth for Darius Slayton is the hill I’m dying on.”

The New York Giants have been receiving calls on Slayton since last year’s trade deadline, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

If Slayton stays on the roster this season he will be under the tutelage of his third different Giants head coach (Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, Brian Daboll). That level of unrest certainly opens the door for a potential trade.

Darius Slayton was a 5th Round steal by the Giants. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/p0Y3gXvs6r — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) March 13, 2020

The former Auburn product only has one year left on his rookie deal for $2.5 million.

When you take a gander at Big Blue’s wide receiver depth chart, there doesn’t appear to be a logical spot for Slayton in the lineup:

Kenny Golladay

Kadarius Toney

Sterling Shephard

Wan’Dale Robinson

All of the players ahead of him were either premium draft choices or were handed a ton of money in free agency.

Give Us All of the Weapons

At that price point, that would be incredibly difficult to pass up.

All it would cost is a late day three pick and he would come over to the Jets as a rental. While in most normal circumstances you wouldn’t want to pull the trigger on that without a contract extension in place, 2022 is a unique year for the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have clearly pushed the chips into the middle of the table as it pertains to Zach Wilson’s development.

Adding a piece that could help that growth is worth it, even if Slayton were to leave the team the following offseason.

While Slayton hasn’t proven to be a superstar, he is certainly reliable:

124 catches

1,830 yards

13 touchdowns

The former Auburn product has simply been a consistent target in the passing game and would seamlessly fit in this offense.

If the 25-year-old truly pops in this system, you could re-sign him ahead of free agency and move on from veteran Corey Davis who has an out in his contract next year.

