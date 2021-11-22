Insider Predicts Jets Rookie ‘Doesn’t Have Much Longer’ on Roster

Mistakes happen, no one is perfect, but when things continue to go wrong something has to be done.

That is very much the case with the New York Jets in the midst of their 2021 season. They’re 2-8 after another tough loss on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins and insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

Well if it was up to one insider there would be changes sooner rather than later.

Life Comes at You Pretty Fast





There are a lot of reasons the Jets lost versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, one of the biggest factors was the points Gang Green left on the field.

In an epic postgame rant, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was absolutely steaming when asked about the missed opportunities including two field goal misses by rookie placekicker Matt Ammendola:

“There were 9 maybe 12 points left out there and I don’t care how good your f****** (stopped himself from fully saying it), football team is. I don’t care if you’re 10-0 or 0-10, it doesn’t matter, if you are losing points or handing points back and not scoring when you have a chance, you aren’t going to win.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was livid in the postgame presser when asked about the 2 FG misses by Matt Ammendola, ‘I don’t care how good your fuck..(stops himself) if you’re losing points in that regard & not scoring when you get a chance you aren’t going to win’: #MIAvsNYJ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/LHsCgeAAUh — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 21, 2021

Ammendola missed two of his three field-goal attempts and it totally changed the game (a 40 and 55 yarder respectively).

On the year he has made 11-of-16 attempts, that is a 69 percent conversion rate. Ammendola’s 46 total points this season ranks 27th in the NFL among kickers.

After being such an inspirational story for five seconds at the beginning of the year, the fanbase has totally flipped the script and is ready for the team to move on to greener pastures.

That Is Change I Can Believe In





In the middle of all the misses, several of the beat reporters started chiming in:

Matt Ammendola misses the 55-yard kick. He doesn't have much longer on the Jets. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 21, 2021

DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News tweeted out that Ammendola “doesn’t have much longer with the Jets.”

Amendola misses. Time to audition kickers on Tuesday. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2021

While Rich Cimini of ESPN openly advocated for kicking auditions on Tuesday, a typical day during the week to try out some veterans across a variety of positions to add some depth to your roster.

Matt Ammendola sucks. He should have been cut weeks ago. https://t.co/TWvRjCQMKz — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 21, 2021

Jake Asman, a national sports personality, said that Ammendola should’ve been cut “weeks ago” due to his wretched play.

Matt Ammendola misses the FG. 2nd miss of the day. His time is running out. Dolphins 14

Jets 7 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 21, 2021

Finally, DJ put the final cherry on the pie by simply stating “his time is running out.”

Don’t be surprised if he is released sooner rather than later and the Jets once again hit the reset button at the kicker position.

Gang Green struggling to find a kicker isn’t pretty, but it is an even harder pill to swallow because they’re watching one of their former stars play for an AFC East rival and have boatloads of success.

Nick Folk spent seven years with the Jets from 2010 to 2016, the longest he has spent with any single team during his long NFL career. Although he is playing better than ever in 2021 with the New England Patriots.

The 37-year-old is the best kicker in football (104 points most in the NFL) and it is by a significant margin with the next closest kicker 19 points behind him.

The Jets can only hope they can find someone half as good or they won’t have any chance of winning another game this season.

