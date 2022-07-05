Jets Need ‘Dominant’ Award Winning USFL 12.5 Sack Pass Rusher

One of the things New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas pounded the table about when he got hired was to leave no stone left unturned.

Some of the things he said in the same breath about roster improvement were searching the trade market, exploring available free agents, and looking through other leagues.

That last point could lead the green and white to discover a hidden gem via an alternate football product.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

You Can Never Have Enough Juice

Play

Ex Jets Pass Catcher Could Be Key Piece to Baker Mayfield Trade: Insider ✈️ Boy Green hops on to explain how a former New York Jets playmaker could be KEY to a monster Baker Mayfield trade this offseason. You can read more about this story via Heavy on Jets here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/jets-mayfield-trade-piece/ Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & check out the Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-07-05T20:53:17Z

Analyst Geoff Magliocchetti of Jets X-Factor recently listed several USFL players that the green and white should “keep an eye on.”

One player that would be of great interest is Houston Gamblers pass rusher, Chris Odom.

While the Gamblers as a team didn’t have success finishing a woeful 3-7 and claiming last place in the USFL south division, the same can’t be said for Odom.

The former Arkansas State product led the USFL in sacks with 12.5 and was the only player to record double-digit sacks in the inaugural 2022 season.

That was a good enough performance to earn the Defensive Player of the Year honors:

Dominance on defense all season 🔒🎲 The Inaugural Defensive Player of the Year is @USFLGamblers DE Chris Odom! 💪 pic.twitter.com/548hLopSOD — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

The 27-year-old originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and bounced around the league between three different NFL franchises: the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and most recently with the Washington Commanders.

Between the NFL stops were some sprinkled opportunities in alternate football leagues like the AAF (Alliance of American Football), CFL (Canadian Football League), and now in the USFL.

“Good help is hard to come by this late in the offseason, which will make Odom one of the most sought-after USFL commodities as the signing process gets underway,” Magliocchetti explained. “Odom can also be a major asset on special teams: he blocked four field goals over the Gamblers’ 10 games, notably taking the last for a 77-yard touchdown in a regular-season finale victory.”

🔥😤 @Chrisodom98 has been nightmare fuel for offenses around the league all season The Defensive Player of the Year put on a show every week for the @USFLGamblers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MnoMARIkfO — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

More Developmental Leagues Is Good News

Play

Insider Shuts Down Potential Jets, 49ers Trade 'I Don't See It' 👀 Boy Green hops on to give you the details on a New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers trade that isn't going to happen this offseason. You can read more about the trade details here via Heavy on Jets: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/jets-shut-down-49ers/ Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & check out the official Boy Green merch store:… 2022-07-02T12:00:18Z

You can never have enough pass rushers and Odom would fit right in with what head coach Robert Saleh wants to do on that side of the ball.

With the USFL back in a new form just completing its inaugural season, XFL is right around the corner in 2023, things are looking up for developmental football leagues.

This should be great news for the Jets and every other NFL franchise.

More platforms for players to display their talents are good for everyone. Think of Odom’s story in particular for a moment.

In a lot of respects, this young man failed to catch on for one reason or another. He was cast aside, yet the USFL dusted him off and gave him another chance to strut his stuff and Odom did exactly that.

Now he is going to be a highly sought-after player in the post-USFL free agency and that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound defensive lineman and outside linebacker offers versatility and a varied set of skills. While the Jets cupboard appears stocked from the outside looking in, you can never have enough pass rush.

Things happen in the NFL: players get hurt, some rise, some fall, and there is always a place on an NFL roster for someone with that kind of skill-set. Especially on the Jets where their entire defensive philosophy bases itself on the fact they need to sack the opposing quarterback and play with a lead.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets Pass Catcher Could Be Key Piece to Baker Mayfield Trade: Insider