Jets Predicted to Land 24.5 Sack Superstar Pass Rusher in 2023

The last couple of years has been pretty fun for New York Jets fans during the NFL draft.

They’ve had ample quality ammunition in the first couple of rounds to add some premium talent to the roster. However, heading into 2023 all of their bonus picks have run dry. Gang Green only has their own picks in the first five rounds of the draft to use.

The only additional pick that the Jets have beyond their own comes in the sixth round thanks to the Blake Cashman trade earlier this offseason with the Houston Texans.

Unbelievable Potential

It is never too early for a mock draft and Matt Miller of ESPN kicked things off with a brand new one as college football magazines hit the stands at your local grocery store.

Miller predicted the Jets will land an absolute superstar pass rusher and who many believe is the consensus top player available in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Will Anderson, defensive lineman, Alabama

“Anderson is the unquestioned top player on my Big Board for next season. At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, he has shades of Von Miller to his game. He’s not supersized like Joey or Nick Bosa or Chase Young in terms of his frame, but his quickness and power getting to the quarterback netted 17.5 sacks and 101 tackles last season.”

Anderson has only played two seasons of college football thus far and has already earned a reputation as a dynamic defender:

24.5 sacks

41.5 tackles for loss

Over 153 total tackles

He is only 20 years of age and will turn 21 during the month of September. If he is already this good, just imagine what another year of college football could do? Heck, what about an NFL-level strength and conditioning program?

This Crimson Tide stud may have only grazed the surface of his true potential as a football player.

Gang Green hasn’t had a player achieve the double-digit sack ceiling since 2015 (Muhammad Wilkerson), it’s about time they change that.

Heading into 2022 they have multiple candidates who could finally snap that drought in Carl Lawson or Quinnen Williams.

Wait a Second…

Getting Anderson would be nice and all but how in the heck did the Jets end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

The round one order from Miller’s mock draft was derived from ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) 2023 projections.

In other words, the nerds in Bristol believe the Jets are going to be terrible next season. Vegas Insider has Gang Green’s win total at a cool 5.5 at this current moment.

DJ Bien-Aime formerly of the New York Daily News said it on Twitter, that if this came to fruition “the whole building” will be gone for the Jets:

Granted this is based off espn odds but if the Jets finish with the #1 pick the whole building is gone. https://t.co/9PZmXyj0vo — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 28, 2022

That would be obviously the worst-case scenario. It would mean Zach Wilson was hurt for most of the season or he devolved into one of the worst quarterbacks in football.

If Gang Green ended up with the worst record in the league, as Bien-Aime noted, the entire Jets regime would be fired.

