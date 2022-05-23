Jets’ Dynamic Closer Heralded as ‘Best Kept Secret’ in NFL

The New York Jets made a ton of saucy additions this offseason that won headlines.

Although there were several other moves that flew completely under the radar that could pay major dividends down the line.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Something to Keep an Eye out For

Play

The Jets Zone: Brady Quinn, OTA notes, PLAYOFFS?! Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk about the Brady Quinn comments, some New York Jets OTA notes, and playoffs?! Feel free to ask a question or bring up a topic LIVE on the show and we'll answer it! Like the video and hit the subscribe button! 2022-05-19T06:51:53Z

Maurice Moton recently revealed the best-kept secret on every NFL roster in the league. When he came to the Jets, he picked out new signee Jacob Martin previously of the Houston Texans.

“Martin has produced with efficiency in a limited role. In three of his first four campaigns, he played fewer than 40 percent of the defensive snaps but still recorded at least three sacks in each of those terms. Martin isn’t going to lead the Jets in sacks for the upcoming campaign, but he’s a high-motor primary backup who can help the defense close out games with a layered pass rush.”

The 26-year-old pass rusher signed a three-year deal worth over $13.5 million to join the Jets this offseason.

Once the Jets lost Lawson+Huff last year they didn't have an edge who could win outside/turn the corner Jacob Martin gives them insurance now – and helps out Quinnen/JFM/Rankins winning inside Have to find a way off the field when you get the offense into 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/Y27ebTAqhl — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 19, 2022

He originally entered the league as the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. After playing one season with the Seattle Seahawks he was traded to the Texans in the Jadeveon Clowney package.

While he has never truly been relied on as a full-time starting pass rusher, Martin has consistently made an impact throughout his career:

13.5 sacks

64 total tackles

Over 24 quarterback hits

A Good Bet

Play

Video Video related to jets’ dynamic closer heralded as ‘best kept secret’ in nfl 2022-05-23T09:00:51-04:00

With everyone focusing on all the bigger names on the roster, Martin should get his fair share of advantageous opportunities this season.

He has already proven in the past that he can make the most of what he has. Now that will be amplified 10-fold with this coaching staff and increased talent around him.

Think of all of the other names you have to circle before even bringing Martin up:

I really think Robert Saleh is going to unlock Jacob Martin’s (@JacobSpeaks_) true potential w/ the #Jets in this scheme + he will benefit with all this talent around him. 🎥 @nyjets on IG #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/6267ucYHNi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 5, 2022

One of the traits the Jets were likely drooling over is Martin’s ability to get off the ball. That is a God-given ability, you either have it or you don’t and Martin has it.

According to the Next Gen Stats, Martin has a 0.69 “get off” which was the third-best mark in the league in 2021.

Martin has always had the traits, but he hasn’t had the right coaching or situation to fully realize his potential. The Jets may provide the perfect environment for him to thrive.

While Martin may be a secret to the other 31 NFL teams in the month of May, that will no longer be the case once we get to regular season football in September.

Robert Saleh’s entire defensive philosophy is predicated on getting after the quarterback. If his team is unable to do that they can be picked apart. However with this array of pass rushers at his disposal, this perceived weakness last year will quickly become a strength.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Sends Jets QB to Rams for Monstrous DL