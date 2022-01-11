Top Reactions to Jets Going to Senior Bowl Including a Super Bowl ‘Guarantee’

The New York Jets may have lost the battle of the 2021 season by finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record, but they may have won the war with a unique prize.

On Tuesday, January 11, it was announced that the Jets coaching staff would be participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Reese's Senior Bowl would like to welcome the @nyjets to the 2022 game to be held February 5th, 2022. #Jets #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ Link:https://t.co/L4a7QpMZvF pic.twitter.com/xo6YXldZDu — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 11, 2022

Some of the Top Reactions to Jets Being Senior Bowl Bound

The Jets will join the Detroit Lions as the two respective coaching staffs tasked with competing against one another in arguably the best college all-star game on the planet.

After the news broke people took to social media with some fantastic reactions:

Last time Robert Saleh coached the @seniorbowl his team went to the Super Bowl the next season. So there’s that, @nyjets fans! pic.twitter.com/yRP78YYEXd — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 11, 2022

So you are saying there’s a chance Jim Nagy?

The #Lions staff led by HC Dan Campbell and the #Jets staff led by HC Robert Saleh will be the coaches at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. Big advantage for both teams in the pre-draft process to be around some of the best players in the country for a full week. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2022

For those who are less draft inclined, the Senior Bowl is a unique opportunity for a pair of NFL teams to get unbelievable access to some of the best players in the country ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Senior Bowl news: the Jets and Lions will be the two teams coaching this year’s game. As the holders of 2 of the top 4 picks in the draft with intact coaching staffs, they get the shot to see many of the best draft eligible players up close and personal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022

The cool thing about this opportunity isn’t all the stuff we get to witness on the practice field, in the game, and during media opportunities. The real treat is for these coaching staffs to spend time with the players off of the field and behind the scenes learning more about them and accumulating invaluable information.

The @SeniorBowl announces that the Jets and Lions staffs—led by Robert Saleh and Dan Campbell—will coach in its game. Lions have the second pick in the draft, Jets have the fourth and 10th picks. (Coaching in the game is a great edge for teams in vetting prospects.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

The two teams that are selected for this event are normally the worst teams from the prior season that haven’t changed their coaching staff. With uncertainty about the Houston Texans coaching situation, the Senior Bowl pivoted to the Jets as the next team in line.

The #Lions and #Jets are officially coaching this year's @SeniorBowl. I asked @JimNagy_SB last week what are the advantages of coaching the game. Safe to say all the little things add up during the week at Mobile. Full episode with Jim: https://t.co/UDqduZdcnw pic.twitter.com/D1C5buiZvJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2022

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl spoke with Ari Meirov about some of the benefits of participating:

“The main benefits are in the position meeting rooms. You can see which guys are taking coaching and which ones aren’t. Although in the meeting room, who shows up on time? Who shows up early? Who takes notes? Who asks good questions? Also in the meal rooms, breakfast, lunch, and dinner and seeing how guys interact that way.”

A new twist to the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VxYZnf6rfc — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 11, 2022

Also, Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted a really cool update to the Senior Bowl which should provide some cool opportunities for the other members of the Jets’ coaching staff.

Mock Draft Monday: NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts fixes the New York Jets Boy Green kicked off a new Mock Draft Monday series where he talks with a different NFL Draft analyst every week to talk the latest nuggets and storylines around the New York Jets! This week he spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft dot com! 2022-01-11T10:12:08Z

On top of the good juju from the last time head coach Robert Saleh was at the Senior Bowl, there is also a history from the last time the Jets were down in Mobile. Here is an excerpt from the Jets press release on Tuesday:

“The last time the Green & White coached in the game was 1979 when they worked with – Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons – before the New York Sack Exchange was created. Both players are now in the Ring of Honor and Gastineau, who earned the Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award for the North team in the 1979 Senior Bowl, led the NFL in sacks in 1983 and 1984.”

If the green and white can get half that kind of impact from any player they grab from the Senior Bowl, this will be a trip that was well worth the mileage.

A more recent example that has a direct correlation to Saleh’s roots back with the San Francisco 49ers is the find of Deebo Samuel. After participating in the Senior Bowl back in 2019 and learning more about the talented offensive playmaker, they ended up selecting him a few months later with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Absolutely. They coached Deebo Samuel that year, then took him in the 2nd round. Worked out pretty well https://t.co/TJHDrpQNrP — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 9, 2022

Samuel has already made a Pro Bowl and has proven to be one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL.

