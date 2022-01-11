Top Reactions to Jets Going to Senior Bowl Including a Super Bowl ‘Guarantee’

The New York Jets may have lost the battle of the 2021 season by finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record, but they may have won the war with a unique prize.
On Tuesday, January 11, it was announced that the Jets coaching staff would be participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Some of the Top Reactions to Jets Being Senior Bowl Bound
The Jets will join the Detroit Lions as the two respective coaching staffs tasked with competing against one another in arguably the best college all-star game on the planet.
After the news broke people took to social media with some fantastic reactions:
So you are saying there’s a chance Jim Nagy?
For those who are less draft inclined, the Senior Bowl is a unique opportunity for a pair of NFL teams to get unbelievable access to some of the best players in the country ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.
The cool thing about this opportunity isn’t all the stuff we get to witness on the practice field, in the game, and during media opportunities. The real treat is for these coaching staffs to spend time with the players off of the field and behind the scenes learning more about them and accumulating invaluable information.
The two teams that are selected for this event are normally the worst teams from the prior season that haven’t changed their coaching staff. With uncertainty about the Houston Texans coaching situation, the Senior Bowl pivoted to the Jets as the next team in line.
Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl spoke with Ari Meirov about some of the benefits of participating:
“The main benefits are in the position meeting rooms. You can see which guys are taking coaching and which ones aren’t. Although in the meeting room, who shows up on time? Who shows up early? Who takes notes? Who asks good questions? Also in the meal rooms, breakfast, lunch, and dinner and seeing how guys interact that way.”
Also, Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted a really cool update to the Senior Bowl which should provide some cool opportunities for the other members of the Jets’ coaching staff.
Unique Advantage for the Jets
On top of the good juju from the last time head coach Robert Saleh was at the Senior Bowl, there is also a history from the last time the Jets were down in Mobile. Here is an excerpt from the Jets press release on Tuesday:
“The last time the Green & White coached in the game was 1979 when they worked with – Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons – before the New York Sack Exchange was created. Both players are now in the Ring of Honor and Gastineau, who earned the Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award for the North team in the 1979 Senior Bowl, led the NFL in sacks in 1983 and 1984.”
If the green and white can get half that kind of impact from any player they grab from the Senior Bowl, this will be a trip that was well worth the mileage.
A more recent example that has a direct correlation to Saleh’s roots back with the San Francisco 49ers is the find of Deebo Samuel. After participating in the Senior Bowl back in 2019 and learning more about the talented offensive playmaker, they ended up selecting him a few months later with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.
Samuel has already made a Pro Bowl and has proven to be one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL.
