Former Jets Starter Surprisingly Skips Town to Join Familiar NFC Foe

The New York Jets linebacking corps is going to look a little bit different in 2022.

Jarrad Davis has signed a contract to return to the Detroit Lions. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to share the news on social media.

Former Lions’ LB Jarrad Davis is returning to play for Detroit, the team that made him a first-round pick, after spending last season with the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2022

Davis originally entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Lions.

It was a roller coaster ride for the talented defender who enjoyed some good and bad years with a revolving door at the head coaching spot:

Seven forced fumbles

10.5 sacks

23 quarterback hits

305 combined tackles

After the latest change, Davis no longer seemed like a scheme fit for what Detroit was running defensively and became a free agent last spring.

The Jets pounced at the opportunity making him the very first free-agent addition of the 2021 class.

After a year away, Davis has now surprisingly returned to the Lions to continue his NFL career.

When Davis signed with the Jets on a one-year deal for $7 million, a lot of fans exclaimed, who?

It was surprising that he was the first call and signing the team made.

The coaching staff had a vision for what he would look like in this defense and why they could maximize his talents that were never fully realized with the Lions.

Both Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich were super high on his potential, unfortunately, we never got to see it come to fruition with Gang Green.

He was running with the starters next to CJ Mosley, but an unfortunate injury during the preseason game versus the Green Bay Packers knocked him out for the first seven weeks of the season.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that LB Jarrad Davis will be out until about the bye in Week 6 with an ankle injury. Along with pass-rusher Carl Lawson, that’s two of NYJ’s top free agents out for the start of the season at least. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

