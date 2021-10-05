Jets Spurned by RB in Free Agency, Lose Former WR to Browns

The New York Jets may have won the battle against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but they may have lost the war.

Okay, that may be slightly hyperbolic, but the green and white did see two former members of the team move on to greener pastures on Monday, October 4.

The What Could Have Been Receiver Is Gone





When the Jets initially signed Lawrence Cager as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, a lot of fans thought the team stumbled into a potential diamond in the rough.

A talented former Georgia star receiver with great measurables (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and an incredibly high ceiling.

He lasted with the team from May through September but didn’t make the final 53-man roster. Instead, he joined the team’s practice squad but had a few opportunities on the active roster throughout the 2020 campaign.

Then Cager went through the same situation in 2021, but this time after not making the final 53-man roster he wasn’t added to the team’s practice squad.

Over the last few weeks, he has gone through a variety of NFL workouts across the country before signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad on Monday, October 4.

He has always had the tools to be the real deal, but injuries and inconsistencies have held him back. Perhaps Cleveland can extract the talent that lies beneath the surface.

Thanks, but No Thanks





The New York Jets were playing a roster shuffling game that every NFL team plays on a weekly basis and this week they lost.

Gang Green activated a pair of safeties in Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman, in a corresponding move they had to waive veteran tailback, Josh Adams.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero shared that the former Jets running back then cleared waivers and “has elected not to re-sign with the team’s practice squad.”

After releasing him, the green and white planned on bringing him back into the fold on the 16-man practice squad, but Adams wanted to explore other opportunities.

Over the last few years, he has floated between the team’s practice squad and the active roster since 2019. Although the writing was probably on the wall that he couldn’t go any further with the current team.

Now with so many injury-ravaged backfields throughout the league, Adams should have ample opportunity to seize a bigger role with a new team.

It does stink to lose a player with so much promise, but the Jets have no one to blame but themselves. When you play the roster shuffling game, there’s always a chance you can lose.

The good news is the green and white feel confident about their former fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine who brings a lot of similar traits to the table as a physical goal-line back that Adams did.

