Jets Starter Could Leave New York to Join New Team

The New York Jets stumbled into a fantastic situation last offseason.

After initially feeling okay about their offensive tackle tandem with Mekhi Becton and George Fant, they were hit by a stroke of luck from the football gods.

The artist formerly known as the Washington Football Team, now the Commanders, surprisingly released their longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

That presented an opportunity that general manager Joe Douglas simply couldn’t refuse. While they were feeling solid about Becton/Fant heading into last season, they weren’t complacent and decided to add more talent to the room.

That decision paid off in a major way as Moses delivered for the Jets, but what about in 2022?

Could Be Going Going Gone





There is a growing belief that Moses will not only test the free-agent market this spring but could be joining a new team this offseason.

After playing in all 17 games and starting in 16 of those contests, Moses is not guaranteed a starting job heading into next season.

Becton and Fant will battle it out at left tackle with the loser likely sliding over to right tackle. That would leave Moses without a spot in this game of musical chairs.

With that possibility very much up in the air, other analysts have begun to speculate where Moses could land this offseason.

Marco Martinez covers the San Francisco 49ers and suggested that Moses could be an ideal replacement for Mike McGlinchey. He highlighted his knowledge of the system from his 2021 campaign with the Jets as a major factor.

49ers could look to trade Mike McGlinchey and then bring in Morgan Moses. Not because Mike isn’t good but it saves $ they can get a pick in return sign a cheaper but better pass pro RT and good run blocker. Moses knows the system was with NYJ last year. — Marco Martinez (@Marco_Mart1205) February 18, 2022

Addressing the Elephant in the Room





If it were solely up to the Jets, they should bring Moses back into the fold.

He gelled with the locker room and put an outstanding product on the field. Additionally, he became a pillar in the locker room and has bought into the Jets’ vision.

Although as we know in free agency it takes two to tango.

The Jets at this current stage can’t guarantee Moses a starting job next season, it would be ingenuine.

Other teams in free agency will be able to do that and pay him handsomely to do so.

According to the latest salary cap projections from Spotrac, Moses is expected to land a deal that pays him $7.7 million annually on a multi-year contract. That would rank 14th highest among right tackles in the NFL.

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets OT Morgan Moses if he wants to stay here in New York after this season, Moses described his time w/ NYJ as ‘amazing’ & said he’d love to stay but he isn’t worried about it & is looking forward to ‘busting some ass’: 🤣 #TakeFlight #NFL #TBvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/bdZs7h1RR1 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 30, 2021

Moses was a pleasant surprise that wasn’t even supposed to be on the Jets roster, yet contributed in a significant way.

Remember Becton was injured in the season opener and never suited up again. If the Jets didn’t have an emergency break the glass man on the bench, they would’ve been screwed royally.

Zach Wilson dealt with a lot of struggles in his rookie campaign, but he wouldn’t have gotten half of that production without Moses on the roster.

The closer we get to free agency the less likely it seems Moses will in New York. Gang Green has somewhat limited resources and they can’t dole out over $7.7 million per season for what could prove to be just a depth piece.

Unless something unforeseen takes place over the next month, expect Moses to be in a different colored NFL uniform next season.

