Proposed Jets, Steelers Trade Could Deliver Blockbuster NFL Draft Haul

The Senior Bowl every year is a hotbed for conversations, trade buzz, and a chance for ideas to be exchanged. This year in Mobile has been no different.

With players rising and falling down the draft boards, some NFL teams are feeling froggy.

The New York Jets own four picks in the top-38 and specifically two picks inside the top-10 of the 2022 NFL draft class. With that much ammo, the green and white have been and will continue to be the popular kids this offseason.

As is the case in any trade, it takes two to tango.

If the buzz down at the Senior Bowl is any indication, the Pittsburgh Steelers are firmly in the conversation to trade up in the 2022 NFL draft.

Steel City has been infatuated with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and to get him, NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright says they’d have to “significantly trade up.”

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement from football leaving the Steelers with a pair of unproven quarterbacks in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins heading into next season.

So there is an obvious need there and the team that would make the most sense for a potential trade-up is none other than the Jets.

Michelle Bruton of Bleacher Report “boldly predicted” that the Steelers would trade up for a quarterback and listed the Jets as a “prime candidate” to do business with.

Although Jets and draft analyst Connor Rogers was a bit more specific with what this potential trade idea could look like via Badlands:

“With the Jets picking tenth overall, right in front of the Washington Commanders at eleven, could Pittsburgh be a trade partner?

Moving ten spots you’ll still be able to land a talented wide receiver or even edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

If I was Joe Douglas, I’d ask for picks 20, 52, and 84 in that scenario. Then you have a lot of ammo to move up on day two for players that slide.”

Mutually Beneficial Kind of Deal





It was revealed a few weeks ago by SNY that the Jets are very open to trading back from the No. 10 overall pick.

According to the NFL Draft Value Chart, the green and white’s No. 10 pick is worth 1,300 points. Those three picks that Rogers asked for would be the Steelers’ first, second, and third-round picks in this upcoming class.

Those picks add up to 1,400 points, which would be a slight overpay, but when you’re trading up for a quarterback that tends to happen.

If the Jets went through with this deal, here is what they would have to work with:

No. 4, No. 20 (first round)

No. 35, No. 38, and No. 52 (second round)

No. 69, No. 84 (third round)

No. 102, No. 108 (fourth round)

No. 131, No. 148 (fifth round)

Gang Green could draft all of these players and fill a variety of roster holes. They could package these picks to move up and down the board with ease and even stockpile future draft assets if the opportunity presented itself.

This is a potential trade that makes too much sense not to happen for both sides.

