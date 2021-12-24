Jets Linked as Potential Suitor for Dynamic Former No. 7 Pick

The New York Jets have been missing dynamic offensive weapons for quite some time.

A real offensive star that opponents have to spend countless hours game-planning for but that could all change this offseason.

There is a slew of players that are set to become unrestricted free agents. Only time will tell if any or all of them are able to reach the open market with each team possessing the franchise tag.

Although one player could change the entire dynamic of the Jets offense and he was recently linked to the green and white.

Say Hello to WR1





Jets analyst Joe Caporoso broke down some Christmas free agency names that would make sense in 2022 via the Badlands feed and one player appeared very high on the list:

“Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers is a high upswing wide receiver who should be able to make it to free agency.”

The talented wideout ranked second on the wish list and is overflowing with potential.

He isn’t your typical fairy tale story of a former top-10 pick instantly becoming a star weapon in the NFL. Williams dealt with the injury bug throughout his rookie season and only ended up starting in one game.

In that initial season, he only caught 11 balls for 95 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

Williams then turned his entire career around in those next four seasons:

204 receptions

3,385 yards

24 touchdowns

He has truly blossomed with consistent quarterback play over the last season and a half pairing with star Justin Herbert.

Exactly What This Offense Is Missing





Caporoso suggested that Williams could be the missing piece for the Jets offense:

“Williams has the traditional “X” build to complement Elijah Moore bouncing between Z and the slot and would add a needed downfield dimension to the Jets passing game.”

The Jets receiving corps has a budding star in Moore and veteran Corey Davis is destined for a bounce-back year after some uncharacteristic issues with drops and injuries.

Williams could plug in as the third starting wideout in the offense and take everything to the next level.

The former Clemson Tigers stud has an incredible frame at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, and possesses a ridiculous wingspan. He is one of those unique receivers that can catch a ball if it just gets tossed in his general direction.

That is a perfect toy to add to a Jets offense to help out a young quarterback in Zach Wilson.

Williams is in the last year of his rookie contract and will be looking to taste the finer things in life on the open market at just 27 years of age.

According to Spotrac, his projected market value (an estimation of what he is worth in free agency) is $16.3 million per year on a four-year deal for over $65 million. That new contract would rank 11th among wide receivers in the NFL.

