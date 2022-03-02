Jets Add 2-Time Super Bowl Champion to Coaching Staff: Report

As the New York Jets prepare themselves for the 2022 season they continue to fill out their coaching staff.

On Wednesday, March 2, Pete Thamel of ESPN shared that Greg Scruggs has “accepted a job” as the new assistant defensive line coach with the green and white.

Prior to this current gig, Scruggs had been coaching the defensive line for the Cincinnati Bearcats in the college football world.

A Swapping of the Guard





Rich Cimini added that he will replace Nate Ollie who left the team back on February 24 to become the new defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Previously he served as the assistant defensive line coach with the Jets.

#Colts hired Nate Ollie as their new defensive line coach, per @AaronWilson_NFL. Ollie went to Ball State and was last the Jets’ assistant DL coach. pic.twitter.com/vwOQjjyhTu — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) February 25, 2022

Scruggs is only 31 years old but has experience under his belt from his time as a player.

He originally entered the league as the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

That is where he crossed over with Jets head coach Robert Saleh for two seasons from 2012-13. At that time, Saleh served as a defensive quality control coach.

Scruggs would hang around in the NFL for five seasons and won two Super Bowl championships. He won his first one with Saleh in Seattle and then earned a second ring with the New England Patriots.

After his playing career, he recently joined the coaching ranks back in 2020 with the Bearcats. Prior to that, he served as the Director of Player Development from 2018-20.

A Huge Responsibility





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Justin Melo gives Jets some NEW toys to play with Boy Green was joined by Justin Melo of The Draft Network: – Who are some ideal free agency fits for the New York Jets? – Cole Strange from Senior Bowl to 1 Jets Drive? – 2-round mock draft adding some SUPERSTAR talent to the roster! Make sure you hit the thumbs up & smash that… 2022-03-01T01:31:03Z

This is a major hire for the Jets coaching staff as the defensive line goes, so does this team.

Coach Saleh has been adamant that in his 4-3 scheme the front four has to create pressure up front.

Last year, despite a ton of hype coming in, the defensive line didn’t live up to those lofty expectations. Not surprisingly, the rest of the defense suffered as they ranked among the worst teams in the league in every major defensive statistical category.

Scruggs’ job will be to help turn this unit around and allow them to live up to their potential.

Fortunately, he will have a lot of talent to work with guys like Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, and Sheldon Rankins.

On top of all of these names, the Jets are expected to add even more talent via free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Speaking of which, another interesting wrinkle to keep in mind is Scruggs’ previous work history. With his connection to the Cincinnati Bearcats, people will naturally start connecting the dots between the Jets and the draft-eligible defensive players from that team.

Here are some names from the Bearcats to keep an eye on:

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, cornerback

Myjai Sanders, EDGE rusher

Darrian Beavers, linebacker

Bryan Cook, safety

Coby Bryant, cornerback

