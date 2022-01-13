Jets Floated as Trade Destination for Surprisingly Available NFC Superstar

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has earned a reputation around the league for his prowess in NFL trades.

Most of his work has featured him sending star talent from his own roster to other teams.

Although at the end of the season press conference, he suggested the team will be involved in any player trade acquisition discussions this offseason.

With that in mind, a surprising player’s name was thrown on the trade block on social media this week that could pique the Jets’ interests.

uStadium tweeted out on Thursday morning that a name to watch this offseason in potential trade talks is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf.

They report that “it would take a solid haul” to pry him away from the Seahawks, but “the feeling is Seattle could move on from him.”

The 24-year-old phenom has proven to be one of the best steals from the 2019 NFL draft class with his dynamic play and meteoric rise.

Metcalf was the No. 64 overall pick in the second round out of Ole Miss. He only has one year left on his rookie contract through 2022 for $1.1 million.

Although the stud wide receiver will assuredly be looking for a significant pay raise sooner rather than later, which could precipitate a potential trade from the Seahawks.

According to Spotrac market value, which is a calculated projection of what a player is worth, Metcalf is expected to land a four-year deal for over $70 million. That would pay out $17.6 million per season, which would be the ninth-highest salary of any receiver in the NFL.

Once his name started making the rounds on social media, Jets fans began debating whether this was a move worth making.

Considering he is on an expiring deal and any team that trades for him would have to give him a ton of money, that certainly affects the potential trade return Seattle could get back.

The Seahawks don’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft thanks to their prior blockbuster deal with the Jets for safety Jamal Adams.

This Is Exactly the Kind of Trade NYJ Should Consider





The Jets have the assets to pull a move of this magnitude off, but the key will be working through all the logistics.

Metcalf is a superstar by every measure of the definition. He has incredible size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds), speed (4.33 40 yard dash), and of course playmaking ability.

In his three seasons with the Seahawks, he has never missed a game (super durable) and has put up video game numbers:

216 receptions

3,170 yards

29 touchdowns

The Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks once, could they do it again?

Seattle is a team completely in-flux. There has been rampant speculation they could trade their star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason which would put them in full-rebuild mode.

If that happens, it would be extremely unlikely that they’d want to throw a ton of money at a win-now kind of player in Metcalf. Especially since they would have to eat over $26 million in dead cap from a Wilson trade.

With four picks in the top-38, the Jets could tempt Seattle with an intriguing trade package.

The Jets desperately need a true No. 1 wide receiver and Metcalf would be a young and dynamic option for the Gang Green passing attack.

The green and white can be picky with what receivers they target considering the array of avenues at their disposal with the upcoming draft, free agency, and the NFL trade market.

Although it’ll be pretty hard to pass up on Metcalf if he becomes available this offseason.

