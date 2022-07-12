Proposed Jets Trade Sends CB to Texans for ‘Gifted Athlete’ OL

The New York Jets have refused to add any insurance to their offensive tackle room so far this offseason.

They have certainly visited the shops but every time they have left empty-handed. It is time to take matters into our own hands and speak a trade into existence.

Makes a Lot of Sense

The key to any trade is understanding who you’re trying to do a deal with. When you understand where they lack on their roster you can then make something happen that is mutually beneficial.

In this particular case, we have already stated that the Jets need some offensive line insurance in the worst of ways. One way to acquire some more depth is via the trade market a place that general manager Joe Douglas hasn’t hesitated diving into in the past.

Gang Green should call the Houston Texans and explore the future for offensive lineman Tytus Howard.

The former first-rounder has two years left on his deal after Houston picked up his fifth-year option through 2023. However, the talented big man hasn’t lived up to his original draft status.

If the Jets packaged cornerback Bryce Hall and sent him straight up for Howard that could be a deal that makes sense for everyone.

Both players have two years left on their contract and are still young. While Houston did invest the No. 3 overall pick into LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr, they still need more help in their secondary.

Gang Green has a surplus in the cornerback room and they can use it to their advantage. It is a rarity to have a lot of really talented corners but that is exactly where the Jets stand after a fruitful offseason that saw them add Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner and DJ Reed Jr.

An Absolute Must

Howard has started every game he has ever played in during his first three seasons (37-for-37). According to PFF rankings things have been very hit or miss on tape:

51.4 overall grade

70.1 pass block grade

42.5 run block grade

However, I don’t think the wayward results are a telling indicator of who he is as a player. As a matter of fact, the real issue is the musical chairs he has played since entering the league.

Last season he played 245 snaps at left tackle and 682 snaps at left guard. In 2020 he played 808 snaps at right tackle and three more at right guard. With that level of volatility no wonder Howard couldn’t find any semblance of consistency.

With the Jets, he could primarily at offensive tackle, the position he was supposed to play when he was the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Speaking of the draft, Howard coming out was described as a “gifted athlete” with his background as a former basketball star and high school quarterback by Lance Zierlein of NFL dot com.

Despite some slip-ups in the pros all of that talent still lies beneath the surface it just has to be tapped into.

With Mekhi Becton and George Fant penciled in as starters, Howard could be their version of Morgan Moses. A super talented player that is more than capable of stepping in or even turning up the competitive fire during training camp.

