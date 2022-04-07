Jets Are in Active Trade Talks for Top AFC Wideout: Report

The New York Jets aren’t finished trying to add some offensive talent ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Twitter that the Jets are among several teams that are having trade conversations with the Houston Texans for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Sources: #Cowboys, #Packers and #Jets have all called #Texans about WR Brandin Cooks — while #Rams and #Raiders previously called before Allen Robinson/Davante Adams moves. • Cooks only 28 yrs old!

• SIX 1k seasons w/4 DIFF QBs!

• 205 catches of 15+ yards (5th) since 2014! — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2022

The other teams that were listed include the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders had called previously about a potential Cooks deal, but those were prior to the Allen Robinson and Davante Adams moves, per Schultz.

The 28 year old wide receiver is heading into his ninth professional season in 2022. Cooks originally came into the league as the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Since joining the NFL, Cooks has been on four different NFL franchises and seems destined for a fifth sooner rather than later:

Saints: 2014-16

New England Patriots: 2017

Rams: 2018-19

Texans: 2020-present

During that time the former Oregon State star has put up some ridiculous numbers with 573 catches, for 7,917 yards, and 46 touchdowns.

To put that into perspective, Cook’s career yardage numbers would be third best in Jets franchise history.

If the Jets are going to trade for Cooks, the price appears to be steep according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson:

“Price of a trade: at least [a] second round draft pick”

Texans are regarded as unlikely to trade Brandin Cooks at this time, per league sources, despite inquiries from NFL teams. Team held preliminary conversations this offseason about potential extension. Should they change course, price of a trade: at least second-round draft pick. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 4, 2022

Fortunately Gang Green could afford that price if they choose to with four picks inside the top-38. That features two high end second round draft choices at both No. 35 and No. 38 respectively.

However the Jets may have some hesitation paying that potential price for a few reasons.

Cooks is 28 years old and will turn 29 in the early portions of the 2022 season. In addition to that he only has one year left on his contract featuring a $16.2 million cap hit.

If the Jets are going to give up a valuable asset it would behoove them to immediately hand Cooks a contract extension. If they don’t, this could be a rental situation and that doesn’t seem to align with their plans.

Oregon State vs Utah 2013- Brandin Cooks: 9 catches, 210 yards & 3 TDs (including the game winner in OT) 🔥🔥 2013 @brandincooks: 128 rec | 1730 yds | 16 TDs #Beavers pic.twitter.com/yJjxJStDxi — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 4, 2022

It is worth noting that the Jets were willing to trade for another 28 year old wide receiver this offseason in Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs and hand him a fat extension. However it is fair to say Hill and Cooks aren’t in the same category.

It is unclear if the Jets would be willing to do something similar for the current Texans star.

Cooks isn’t often thought of among the top wide receivers in football. However his production is hard to ignore with six of his last seven seasons resulting in over 1,000 yards.

There is no debate that adding him to this offense would make them better, but there would be some legitimate size questions.

Cooks is only 5-foot-10, 183 pounds and adding him to an roster that has Elijah Moore (5-foot-10) and Braxton Berrios (5-foot-9) could give the team some hesitation. Corey Davis at 6-foot-3 is the tallest receiver on the roster and it helps having a variety of guys that can offer different skill-sets.

