The New York Jets have added some depth to their offensive line in the late stages of free agency.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed offensive tackle Greg Senat to a contract.

We've signed T Greg Senat. — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Much Needed Depth





Play



Video Video related to jets sign towering former cowboys ol to new deal in free agency 2022-04-05T15:50:23-04:00

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound behemoth will be entering his fifth professional season since originally entering the league as the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Senat has spent time on six different NFL franchises during that span:

2018-19; Baltimore Ravens

2019; Kansas City Chiefs

2020; Cleveland Browns

2020; Dallas Cowboys

2021; second stint with Browns

2021; Indianapolis Colts

2021; Jets

Most recently he was claimed by the green and white off of waivers on January 3, 2022, after George Fant got injured.

After the season the Jets “didn’t tender him a qualifying offer”, per the team, but Senat will now re-join Gang Green on this new contract.

The 27-year-old was born in Queens, New York, and his only registered stats were 10 games with the Cowboys back in 2020 (no starts).

On top of his football prowess, Senat is also a former basketball standout. His main sport was playing hoops in high school and Senat continued that in college at Wagner, where he accepted a scholarship offer.

He played four seasons on the hardwood but dabbled in football starting 22 games at right tackle due to his sheer size.

Looking Ahead to the Future





Play



The Jets Zone: NFL Owner's Meetings juicy nuggets + it's time to make a trade Boy Green hops on LIVE to react to the Joe Douglas + Robert Saleh press conferences from the NFL Owner's Meetings & explain why it is time to make a big trade! Make sure you show your support by giving the video a thumbs up + hitting the subscribe button! 2022-03-31T08:48:59Z

Senat will be a nice developmental dart throw this offseason in the trenches, but the depth remains an issue.

While a lot of Jets fans are upset with the idea of investing a premium resource into the offensive line within the first two days of the draft, it might be time to get used to it.

Gang Green has done extensive homework on some of the top linemen in this class.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft for ESPN he said that offensive tackle Charles Cross is among the most realistic scenarios with the No. 10 overall pick.

According to the latest Pro Football Focus big board, Cross is listed as the No. 5 best overall player, regardless of position.

While the Jets’ interest in the trenches with that high of a pick may initially seem odd, when you look ahead to 2023 it makes all the sense in the world.

Fant only has one more year left on his contract and a decision to extend him or let him play out his final year probably won’t be determined until after the 2022 NFL draft.

In addition, Mekhi Becton’s future is hanging in the balance. If he can stay healthy there is no doubt he’ll be a starting tackle in 2022. However, if weight, effort, or health issues persist the green and white will have no other choice but to look towards the future in April’s draft.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Saints Now in Position to Pull off Big Time Jets Draft Trade