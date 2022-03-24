Insider: ‘I’d Watch Jets’ in Trade Conversations for 24 Year Old Star

A lot of New York Jets are still down in the mouth after getting so close to a potential Tyreek Hill trade before it all fell apart.

However, there is still plenty of offseason left to make something happen.

With that thought in mind, one insider believes there is another big-time trade that the green and white could get involved with this offseason.

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “I’d watch” the Jets if the Tennessee Titans made wide receiver AJ Brown available this offseason.

The 24-year-old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season) is entering the last year of his rookie contract with a $4.5 million cap hit.

Back in January Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the team has had “very preliminary” contract discussions with Brown’s camp.

Spotrac market value projections expect Brown to command a deal that pays him $17.3 million per season on a multi-year contract. That figure would make him the seventh highest-paid wide receiver in football.

The precipice of a potential trade between the Jets and Titans would be based on contract talks stalling, similarly to what transpired between the Kansas City Chiefs and Hill this week.

If they’re unable to strike a deal, then perhaps Tennessee can sell him off to the highest bidder, which would put the green and white in a very good position.

So far this offseason, Jets fans have been clamoring for the team to trade for a former Elijah Moore college teammate at Ole Miss, but perhaps they were looking at the wrong one.

Brown originally entered the league as the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound wideout quickly ascended into superstardom putting up monster numbers in his first three professional seasons:

185 receptions

2,995 yards

24 touchdowns

On top of the natural fit in the offense and his impressive resume, there is another reason the Jets should make this deal, the great relationship with Moore.

Titans star WR AJ Brown shed tears after his Ole Miss teammate Elijah Moore got taken by the Jets. This is so real. @brgridiron (via @1kalwaysopen_) pic.twitter.com/B2W0HV7e4x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

These former teammates are incredibly close and stay in contact on a daily basis. Chemistry is so important on a team and what better combination to have than Brown and Moore?

If the Jets are going to make a trade this offseason and push all of their chips into the middle of the table this would be one that checks a lot of boxes: young, dynamic, and immediately help out your young quarterback (Zach Wilson).

