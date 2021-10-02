Jets Listed as Potential Trade Destination for Familiar Face

The New York Jets made a conscious decision back earlier this offseason that they were going to ride the Zach Wilson train for better or for worse.

Despite having a slew of options available in free agency in March and some interesting choices during the summer, they opted against adding a veteran presence to the quarterback room.

Now they have a chance to correct that issue with an intriguing trade option.

A Family Reunion on the Horizon?





Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report created a massive NFL trade block column and added a ton of players and which teams would be the best fits.

There’s one player that was linked to the Jets and it should be a very familiar face to fans of the green and white.

Trevor Siemian is currently buried on the New Orleans Saints depth chart. They’re one of the rare NFL teams that are carrying four quarterbacks on the roster.

Siemian is a seasoned veteran that has been around the block. Over the last six years, he has spent time with five different franchises including a pit stop with Gang Green.

Back in 2019, the Jets signed the veteran during free agency to a one-year deal for $2 million. He was supposed to serve as a veteran mentor to second-year starter Sam Darnold and a break the glass emergency plug-in, which of course inevitably happened.

Following a disappointing loss in Week 1 where the Jets blew a 16 point lead to the Buffalo Bills, things only got worse for the Jets. The former USC stud was out indefinitely due to a bout of mononucleosis (because of course) and guess who was the guy who had to step up in his place? You guessed right, Siemian.

Unfortunately, his tenure with the Jets was a forgettable experience. During his first start with the Jets in Week 2 vs the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, star pass rusher Myles Garrett hit the veteran late and he suffered torn ligaments in his ankle prematurely ending his season.

The New York #Jets can't catch a break. Trevor Siemian just had his left leg destroyed by Myles Garrett. Third-string QB Luke Falk will make his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/gSHNd2fvzI — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) September 17, 2019

After recovering from that devastating injury he signed with the Tennessee Titans the next offseason. After hanging out on their practice squad for a few weeks he was stolen by the Saints and has been with them ever since.

By coming back to the Jets he would have a chance at redemption.

His tenure clearly didn’t end the way he would’ve wanted it, but now he can return and at a minimum be a mentor to Wilson as he progresses through his rookie season.

The 29-year old has 27 games under his belt and a 13-12 record as a starting quarterback.

Would It Be Completely Necessary?

Regardless of whether they added a guy in free agency or traded for a capable backup, would that be completely necessary at this point?

It harkens me back to a line from the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog story when Patches O’Houlihan says, “it is necessary for me to drink my own urine? No, but I do it anyway because it’s sterile and I like the taste.”

I’m not sure what that has to do with the current Jets quarterback situation, but I thought it was funny, anywho I digress.

If you watched the Jets vs Denver Broncos game on Sunday you likely heard Spero Dedes and Jay Feely talk about the importance of having a veteran backup on the active roster no less than a dozen times during the broadcast.

While the team does have longtime journeyman Josh Johnson on the practice squad, the broadcasting crew said that wasn’t enough.

In theory, having someone that has been there and done that in the same room as the rookie out of BYU could help him through some of the highs and lows of his first season.

It can’t hurt having another person in the room and a trade of this magnitude would likely cost next to nothing.

