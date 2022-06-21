Instinctive Jets Youngster ‘Might Generate Trade Interest’: Insider

Since the New York Jets hired general manager Joe Douglas back in 2019 they have completely flipped the roster.

Heading into training camp they are overflowing with talent at multiple positions and that could lead to trading off some of the surpluses.

Rich Cimini of ESPN made an extremely early 53-man final roster projection on Tuesday, June 21.

He gave a tip of the hat to Douglas who will have to make some “tougher roster decisions” because of the newfound star power and depth.

Cimini said that could lead to the Jets thinking about moving some pieces and “cornerback Bryce Hall might generate trade interest.”

The 24-year-old was originally selected with the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Hall slipped in the draft due to a serious ankle injury that required surgery in the middle of his final season at Virginia.

He was once thought of as a borderline first-round draft choice and he stumbled well into the third day of the draft.

The Jets took a dart throw in the later stages of that draft and it paid off in a big way.

Hall in two years has played in 25 games and has started in 14 of those contests. Last year he played and started in all 17 games:

19 pass deflections

Over 115 total tackles

Although this year he is projected to go from full-season starter to the bench.

The Jets invested significantly into the cornerback room this offseason with DJ Reed Jr ($33 million in free agency) and they drafted Ahmad Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

It Wouldn’t Be Wise

In his column, Cimini didn’t indicate which NFL teams may be interested or what price point the Jets could potentially secure with a move.

However, unless the offer was absolutely bananas Gang Green would be better served holding tight.

Right now the Jets are enjoying an absolute first-world problem with their secondary.

Gang Green feels great about their three starting corners in Sauce, Reed, and Michael Carter II. Behind them is two players who got a ton of starting experience last year in Hall and Brandin Echols.

Could they flip one of those pieces for a return that would pay them better than they invested? Probably but why sacrifice the depth you created? The Jets could simply hold pat and they would be protected in case an injury were to occur down the line.

The former Virginia product still has two more years left on his rookie contract, so there isn’t and shouldn’t be any rush to move him. This would be a much different conversation if Hall was entering the final year of his contract, but he isn’t.

The Jets aren’t used to having this problem, but they better get used to it because this is something good NFL teams deal with on a yearly basis. Hall is a really talented player that will serve a role for the Jets in 2022, whether that be situationally or if he has to step in for an injured starter.

