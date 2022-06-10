Proposed Trade Sends Former Top Pick to Jets for Multiple Players

The New York Jets are continuing to monitor ways they can improve the roster ahead of training camp.

One potential path could be dialing up some old connections to make a trade happen.

A Big Time Swapping of the Guard

Gang Green Nation, which covers the Jets for SB Nation, proposed a trade this week to the Baltimore Ravens.

In this deal, the Jets would flip wide receiver Denzel Mims and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to Baltimore. In exchange, they’d receive offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and linebacker Malik Harrison.

Mims is coming off a rough year and hasn’t scored a touchdown in his two years in the NFL. While Edoga is an experienced backup with 24 games under his belt with 12 of those being starts.

Things haven’t worked out for Mims in the pros, but perhaps a change of scenery and linking up with a former NFL MVP (Lamar Jackson) could unlock his full potential. Edoga hasn’t been great, but he is still a young offensive lineman that can provide some depth.

In return, the Jets are getting a former undrafted free agent lineman that has some good experience. Mekari has played 38 games and has started in 25 of them, but doesn’t appear to have a clear path to a starting gig in 2022.

Harrison is a former third-round pick from the 2020 draft class and has fallen out of favor with the Ravens. Although it would be an interesting dart throw for the Jets at linebacker with a minimal cost.

The 24-year-old was the No. 98 overall pick out of Ohio State and brings some intriguing size to the table at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds. This could be an interesting opportunity to flip two players that have disappointed but could break out in a new locale.

The Missing Pieces on the Roster

The Jets have done a really good job of plugging holes this offseason through the 2022 NFL draft, free agency, and via the waiver wire.

However, there are several depth questions at a few key positions.

Offensive tackle.

The Jets are fine on the surface level with Mekhi Becton and George Fant, but beyond that, there isn’t much that gives you confidence.

Linebacker.

Once again the starters are fine with CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, but they’re relying on some unproven youngsters to fill the cracks which is a dangerous game to play.

Defensive tackle.

While the Jets have plenty of bodies on the defensive line, they specifically don’t have anyone that is particularly strong against the run. That was a major trouble area last season and that could haunt them once again in 2022.

In addition to these positions, you could also make arguments for a proven wide receiver and maybe another safety.

These are all the spots to watch if a trade is going to happen over the next handful of months ahead of the season. Also over the coming months, we will witness every NFL team cutting down its roster which should also release plenty of talented players into the available roster pool.

