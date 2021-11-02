Jets Acquire Super Bowl Winning-Lineman at NFL Trade Deadline: Report

The New York Jets have been actively monitoring the NFL trade deadline with the possibility of either buying or selling depending on the opportunity.

Well, they found a golden opportunity with a fantastic deadline deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The green and white are sending tight end Daniel Brown to the Chiefs in exchange for veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

A Very Interesting Deadline Deal





Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent the first four years of his NFL career balancing football with medical school. When an opportunity came to join the frontlines of the healthcare system in its fight against COVID-19, the 2020 Super Bowl champion answered the call.

The Jets sent away one of their backup tight ends who also contributed on special teams in exchange for a very valuable and experienced offensive lineman.

Brown has been with the green and white since 2019 and during that time has played in 39 games but has only started in six of those contests.

This season he has played in seven games but didn’t record any statistical production.

While on the other side of the coin, Duvernay-Tardif has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Chiefs.

Last season he chose to opt-out because of the COVID pandemic. He was activated for the first time on Monday Night Football in Week 8 vs the New York Giants.

Since entering the league back in 2015, the veteran has played in 60 games and has started in 57 of them.

The veteran lineman had a no-trade clause in his contract, that was part of a restructure following the Super Bowl year in 2019, and he waived it to approve this trade to the Jets.

An Interesting Track Record





Douglas is back at it again. The Jets deadline deal for Duvernay-Tardif marks the 16th player trade since he has been on the job.

Here is a closer look at all of the players he has acquired:

Alex Lewis, guard, previously of the Baltimore Ravens

Nate Hairston, cornerback, previously of the Indianapolis Colts

Demaryius Thomas, wide receiver, previously of the New England Patriots

Bradley McDougald, safety, previously of the Seattle Seahawks

Quincy Wilson, cornerback, previously of the Colts

Shaq Lawson, defensive end, previously of the Houston Texans

Joe Flacco, quarterback, previously of the Philadelphia Eagles

While the aforementioned former Chiefs offensive lineman is the latest to join this list.

This is a smart move for the Jets who move an expendable piece that wasn’t playing anyway in Brown for a lineman that at the very least provides depth, if not more.

Kansas City sheds a little bit of salary in the process for a team that was clearly up against it.

In the trade, the Chiefs “freed up” about $977,000 of cap space, but they’ll still have to eat some dead cap in 2021 ($3.2 million) and in 2022 ($2 million). KC only had $2.8 million in cap space which ranks 24th in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

While on the other side of the coin, the Jets have $5.5 million on the docket which is 12th best in the NFL, for what it is worth.

