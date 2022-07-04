‘Explosive’ Jets Unknown Could Be Key to 2022 Season: ‘Their Only Hope’

Happy fourth of July weekend everybody! I hope you’re spending some serious quality time with your loved ones.

With it being July we have training camp later this month, preseason in August, and then before you know it the 2022 regular season will be upon us.

Before we get to all that fun action our two experts (Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller) have taken some time away from their families to answer some pressing New York Jets questions.

Pro Bowls and Predictions

1. Name a projected New York Jets starter in 2022 that’ll be off the team in 2023?

MO:

That’s an easy one, linebacker C.J. Mosley.

One of the final holdovers from the Mike Maccagnan regime will be playing out his final year as a Jet in 2022. His contract all but guarantees that, considering the Jets can save $17 million in cap space if they cut him after June 1 next season.

Mosley may have been voted team MVP by his teammates last year but his play has diminished nonetheless. In Baltimore, he was a do-it-all linebacker but now he’s become nothing but a sound tackler and team leader. His contract, run defense, and coverage limitations will end his time in New York though.

Boy Green:

I think that answer is Connor McGovern.

Heading into 2023 he will turn 30 years of age and will be entering free agency. Gang Green has been hesitant to replace him when they’ve had opportunities, but that’ll change next year with a major upgrade.

He has performed much better than what fans say on social media, but by 2023 he will have run his course.

2. Which Jets player is destined for their first Pro Bowl appearance this season?

MO:

This may be a little unexpected but I’ll go with an offensive lineman and say sophomore guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The USC product’s rookie season was impressive and he seems like the type of player that will get better and better every year as he soaks up NFL knowledge like a sponge.

Speaking of which, the addition of Laken Tomlinson should help. Who better to learn from than a former Pro Bowler who has experience in this system?

Sounds like an IOL masterclass is about to be in session.

Boy Green:

If I was sadistic I could find a loophole in the question and say this player is destined for their first Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Jets (Tomlinson), but that feels like cheating since he earned one of those elsewhere.

AVT is a great answer and one I can 100 percent see happening. I’m going with Mekhi Becton though on the offensive line. He has been getting trashed on social media, interrogated at press conferences, and in these situations, you either sink or swim.

I believe Becton realizes his full potential and dominates in 2022 silencing all his doubters. No one has ever questioned his talent but it’s time to go from rags to riches.

From Bench to Stardom

3. Name a player that is currently on the bench that will be forced into action this season due to extenuating circumstances and excel.

MO:

Oh boy, he’s done it before and he’ll do it again given the opportunity. Unfortunately, knowing the Jets’ luck it’s almost a given that either Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, or Elijah Moore will miss some time in 2022 and that means tickets to the Braxton Berrios show will be back on sale.

You can tell that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur loves utilizing “B.B.” He just appears to have such a strong grasp of the playbook compared to other playmakers on this roster and that matters to this coaching staff —- just look at Denzel Mims as his polar opposite.

Berrios also has the perfect skill set for this system. He’s an intelligent and dynamic route runner that can move laterally and wear different hats. Not to mention he and Zach Wilson have a chemistry that feels unmatched in this WR corps.

Boy Green:

I think the Jets’ Mr. Irrelevant from a few years ago will make a strong appearance this season for one reason or another. That is Jonathan Marshall, the former sixth-round from the 2021 draft class.

He essentially redshirted last year and with the minimal moves to replace Foley Fatukasi this offseason, Marshall could be called into action by default. Marshall will have a tough time making the roster due to the depth, but if he makes it things could click for him.

If you squint hard enough Marshall actually in a very weird way could be the key to their entire season. They were historically poor against the run last year and their only hope could be Marshall developing into the savior of the universe in 2022.

4. If you were playing a game of backyard football, who would be your first pick from the Jets roster and why?

MO:

It’s got to be Michael Carter the running back, right? I mean have you seen this guy break tackles and juke defenders?

His elusiveness was off the charts in year one and that’s exactly what you want in backyard football. Try and tackle him as he hops that Subaru and spins off a mailbox. Good luck with that!

Boy Green:

I’m a massive fan of the kid version of Backyard Football (the video game) and the adult version of NFL Street.

Hey, we have to have a little bit of fun with these during the summer right?

Carter is an interesting choice, definitely didn’t see that one coming. I’m going with Elijah Moore because he is an explosive player that could reel in those highlight catches. You have to pick a player that can play both ways since that is how it works on the streets, Moore could play in the secondary and I’d feel uber comfortable.

5. Predict a player that is going to light it up in training camp and become the apple of our eye?

MO:

I feel like it started to happen towards the end of minicamp already but one or two interceptions and it’ll be number four overall pick Sauce Gardner.

Everyone wants to see Zach Wilson do well but it’s your classic catch-22 scenario because you also want to see Gardner and this defense come together to turn things around. The Cincinnati product is another absolute sponge that gets better every practice.

The Jets were supposedly testing him with routes designed to fool him at OTAs and minicamp but it didn’t take the first-rounder long to figure things out. As Sauce continues to make plays, the fans will flock to his charismatic persona, giving him a faster hype train than Carl Lawson last summer. All aboard!

Boy Green:

We know it happens every year and honestly, it is one of the best parts of covering the team either as a media member or enjoying it as a fan. Which player surprises us and becomes someone we root for to make the roster?

We are throwing darts right now, but I bet whoever it is we aren’t even thinking about which makes this fun. Or as Michael said it could be someone like Sauce who is super talented and takes us by storm.

I’ll go in the direction I was just talking about and say, DQ Thomas. You may be asking yourselves, WHO?! Well, he was one of the undrafted free agents the green and white added.

The best places to look for breakout stars are at positions that don’t have every starter filled. At linebacker there is a realistic path for Thomas to shock us all and take that third linebacker nickel role.

He is super talented and has a great name which only helps. Jets fans all I ask is you remember who said this first. I don’t give predictions, I give spoiler alerts. You’re welcome.

