Jets Urged to Bench Longtime Veteran ‘ASAP’

The New York Jets and the NFL aren’t able to be what they are without the fans.

The constant support with loyalty and hard-earned dollars is what helps this engine go. However, fans are emotional and very reactionary so sometimes the customer isn’t always right.

Thankfully most times that’s why coaches, general managers, and ownership makes the decisions as opposed to fans.

Although sometimes fans are so close to the sun that they can often call something out before it happens.

Lamarcus Joyner Advocated to Be Benched by Jets

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report broke down one player every NFL team should bench ASAP.

The player he selected for the Jets was veteran safety, Lamarcus Joyner.

Ballentine credited the team for doing a lot of good work in the secondary with all kinds of new additions like Ahmad Gardner, DJ Reed, and Jordan Whitehead.

However, he believes that Joyner’s poor play is mitigating the good stuff from the rest of the defense.

To be fair Whitehead hasn’t played well either, but Ballentine provided some rationale on why that’s the case:

“Jordan Whitehead isn’t playing great, but at least the first-year Jet can claim he’s still learning the system and getting acquainted. Lamarcus Joyner was on this team last season and should be a leader in the secondary.”

Joyner originally joined the team last offseason but he got hurt in the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers. After tearing his triceps he was out for the year and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Joyner considered retirement but decided to come back to join the Jets.

It seems like some fans wish he stayed retired.

According to Pro Football Focus, he qualifies as the 75th safety out of 76 eligible so far this season.

He has blown coverages, committed miscommunications, and committed some egregious penalties.

