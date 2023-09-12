Jets Urged to Lure Super Bowl QB out of Retirement to Replace Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have a void in their quarterback room after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season due to a torn Achilles.

One name that circulated on social media as a possible replacement was retired passer Tom Brady.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said he would “call” Brady’s agent via X previously Twitter if he was running the operation.

Here’s what I would do now: – Look into a trade for Matt Stafford or Jameis Winston

– Try to have Matt Ryan and Colt McCoy in the building for a physical

Shannon Sharpe said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, September 12 that, “I’m calling Tom Brady… We got $25 million on the table for you. Can you come give us something?”

Longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers said, “The Jets need to call him [Brady]” on X previously Twitter.

He went on to say that Brady “loves New York. Can you imagine if he’s the one to win the Jets a Super Bowl? The Jets roster is as good as the Bucs in 2020.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said Brady was “among” the quarterback options that are available for the Jets to “potentially” add to the room here in 2023.

Brady Is the Best Available QB Option for the Jets 2023

The available quarterbacks on the open market in September are uninspiring, to say the least.

Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Nick Foles are the types of free agents that can be signed at any moment.

These players are all available for a reason at this stage of the season. They are either old, broken, or some combination of both.

With Rodgers at the helm, the Jets had Super Bowl aspirations. It’s hard to hold onto those dreams with Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle as the only available quarterbacks on the roster.

Wentz, Ryan, Flacco, or even Foles won’t keep those championship hopes alive either. However, a name like Brady sure could.

He has seven NFL world championship rings and made a change to a different team late in his career winning a trophy in the process. Brady would have a chance to make more history by becoming the first starting quarterback in history to win a Super Bowl with three different organizations.

Brady has been there and done that. The 46-year-old showed no signs of slowing down in his final campaign in 2022.

He threw for over 4,694 passing yards, had a 25 touchdown-to-9 interception ratio, and completed 66.8 percent of his passes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson Is the Jets’ Backup Plan

Right now the Jets have no other option. They have to trot out the former No. 2 overall pick out there against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17 in Week 2.

Gang Green plays on a short week because of Monday Night Football and they play on the road. That doesn’t provide a lot of wiggle room to bring in another quarterback who can learn the system in that short amount of time.

Boyle, who is on the team’s practice squad, is not a legitimate option.

There is a chance Wilson balls out and something clicks that didn’t in his first two seasons in the league. However, the likelihood of that transpiring isn’t very high which explains why the Jets are evaluating all of their options in the wake of Rodgers’ season-ending injury.