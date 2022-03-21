Ex-Jets Draft Pick Visits NFC Foe, Seeks Reunion With 9-Time Pro Bowler

Most failed New York Jets draft picks fall out of the league once their contracts expire.

Although every once in a while they find greener pastures elsewhere and have a career renaissance.

That is exactly what happened to a recent Gang Green selection and he is now seeking a family reunion.

Here is a name that Jets fans haven’t heard in a while, Brandon Shell is visiting the Denver Broncos this week, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Former Seahawks RT Brandon Shell is visiting the Broncos, per source, possibly reuniting with Russell Wilson. Broncos in market for a right tackle. So is Seattle, which has interest in re-signing him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2022

The 30-year-old offensive lineman originally entered the league as the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

During his four years with the green and white he eventually became a starter in the trenches:

49 games played

40 games started

Although he provided some underwhelming performances during his run, Shell graded out as the 51st worst offensive tackle in 2019 out of 81 qualifying players.

After he left the Jets, he found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks. Interestingly enough in that same offseason, the green and white acquired George Fant.

Adam Schefter of ESPN called it an “accidental free agent offensive tackle trade” between the two organizations.

Seattle adding offensive line help: Seahawks reached agreement on a two-year, $11 million deal with former Jets’ OT Brandon Shell, per source. Almost like an accidental free-agent OT trade: Seattle gets Shell, Jets get former Seahawks OT George Fant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

If Shell signs with the Broncos he would reunite with his old nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson who was traded there this offseason in a blockbuster deal.

However, that wouldn’t be the only reunion of sorts.

Earlier this offseason former Jets quarterback Josh Johnson signed with Denver to compete for the backup gig.

While they never shared the same roster together, they will always have the connection from their past with the Jets.

.@TampaBayTre of @PFF says him mocking Ikem Ekwonu to the #Jets consistently ‘is more of me trusting what I’m hearing’ than what he would do + ‘I have heard on more than one occasion that trading Mekhi Becton is not off the table’ 😳👀 #TakeFlight #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/LJkpr2Eo4J — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 21, 2022

Speaking of Gang Green they’re going through their own drama on the offensive line.

While the Fant free-agent addition was much maligned by the fans back in 2020, he has proven to be more than a solid piece.

So much so in fact that he is the penciled-in starter at left tackle which leaves their former first-rounder Mekhi Becton in a very interesting position.

He will have an opportunity to earn his spot back in the lineup, as head coach Robert Saleh put it at the Senior Bowl. If he wins the job, Fant will kick back to right tackle and that’ll likely be your starting duo.

However, if Becton fails to seize the moment he could be the odd man out. That could mean he goes to the right tackle spot or that he is straight-up traded.

I spoke with Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus on my podcast this week and he said “I have heard on more than one occasion that trading Becton isn’t off the table.”

This could play out during the 2022 NFL draft where the green and white hold two picks inside the top-10. If they select one of the top offensive linemen in the class it could have a major ripple effect on the rest of the trenches.

