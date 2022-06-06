We have reached the month of June which means this is the final leg of organized NFL activity before training camp.

For the New York Jets, they’ll finish off their OTAs and mandatory minicamp before saying sayonara for a month and a half break. Although we take no such break here at Heavy, our two experts: Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller are ready to answer the hottest questions on Gang Green.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Projecting Future Starters, Who Won’t Make the Cut

Play

Video Video related to analyst calls out ‘washed up’ jets veteran: ‘he was a liability’ 2022-06-06T08:36:02-04:00

1. Project a surprise starter that isn’t currently pegged as one that could shock everybody come Week 1?

MO:

The Week 1 part makes this question tough because I do think some current starters will be overtaken midseason. Does Bryce Hall count? Joking but he’s currently starting over Sauce Gardner, and that will likely change before the preseason based on early reports.

A more legitimate answer could be Tyler Conklin. C.J. Uzomah is dealing with a minor injury and Conklin appears to have more of the early chemistry with Zach Wilson on the football field. He’s also the younger asset.

Don’t get me wrong, this projects as a 1A and 1B type of depth chart at tight end either way, but Conklin could surprise some people and overtake Uzomah.

Boy Green:

It happens every year when we think we know what is going on and then boom a player we had written off surprises. A good example from last year was George Fant, most of us marked him for dead after the team signed Morgan Moses and had Mekhi Becton. Yet low and behold he was the one starting from day one, not Moses.

You could go with one of those 1A versus 1B battles, there are a few of them on the roster like at running back with Breece Hall and Michael Carter, but I’ll go a bit obtuse.

I’ll say Becton shocks everyone and is the opening day starter at left tackle. He has been everyone’s punching bag this offseason and most have written him off as either the starting right tackle or someone destined to get injured again.

I’ll just have blind faith that with his talent and chip on the shoulder, everything is going to work out.

2. On the other side of the coin, who is someone that is currently a projected starter that’ll actually be on the bench?

MO:

I’m not sure who the Jets consider their current starters on the defensive line at this very moment but if Sheldon Rankins is included in the front four, that’s my answer.

The former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints looked washed up in 2021 and he was a liability in the run game. If you want to sub him in to rush the quarterback on clear passing sets, that’s fine by me, but I can’t have him in there on first down.

Whether that means Joe Douglas signs a run-stuffing defensive tackle or John Franklin-Myers starts on the inside with Jermaine Johnson or Vinny Curry on the outside makes no difference, it just cannot be Rankins.

Boy Green:

Wow, Michael is bringing the spice this morning, good lord!

It has to be Lamarcus Joyner right? I know I’ve felt like the poster boy for Joyner hate this offseason, it isn’t a position I craved, but someone had to step up to the plate.

When the Jets decided to re-sign him, I was fine with the move. I thought it was a cog in the machine, not THE cog in the machine. It seems like at this point he is a penciled-in starter at the other safety spot next to Jordan Whitehead.

I feel like Mugatu (played by Will Ferrell) in the Zoolander movie, “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

This is a 31-year-old, who will turn 32 during the 2022 season, a veteran that played all of six snaps last season. On top of his injury, he literally hasn’t played safety since his days with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019.

All of that feels like quite a reach for a team with big-time safety issues. Maybe he surprises and ends up being uber solid, but I certainly have my reservations and I expect someone, anyone else to step up and steal his job ahead of Week 1.

Time to Dive Head Deep Into Fantasy

Play

Video Video related to analyst calls out ‘washed up’ jets veteran: ‘he was a liability’ 2022-06-06T08:36:02-04:00

3. Is there anyone on the New York Jets roster that you’re confident in heading into fantasy football season that there is a high chance you’d draft them?

MO:

Can’t say I was expecting a fantasy football question but I like it. Call me crazy but I think Zach Wilson could be a buy-low sleeper at quarterback in this system. He has a ton of playmakers at his disposal with a strong offensive line and run game, so why not?

A safer pick might be either running back. Rookie Breece Hall will cost a higher draft pick and most likely outscore Michael Carter long-term, but the latter could provide sneaky value in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues.

I’ll even give you one individual defensive player for the road: Quincy Williams. That man eats up tackles and is used more commonly than C.J. Mosley as a blitzer. He’s also younger and on the rise. Williams will likely cost you no more than a late-round pick and he could be a steal on the defensive side.

Boy Green:

I’m a massive fantasy football fan and obviously, the Jets have not been very good over the last 11 years. That has made drafting any Jets players in fantasy quite difficult, but this is our year!

There are several players I have circled on the docket, but it is all about your risk versus reward in your own head. Corey Davis is a really good bet to be the weapon defenses don’t plan for and then can’t get you.

I think everyone will be distracted by other things and he’ll have a nice season. Also just for the sake of it, I’d love to randomly take any one of their tight ends because I haven’t been able to do that with any lick of confidence in far too long.

Hall at running back is a juicy candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, so as MO said it’ll cost you a pretty penny but there is a reason they drafted him that high. There is no doubt he’ll be very high on my board.

4. What is the No. 1 offseason storyline you’ll be paying attention to?

MO:

Generally speaking, I always love camp battles and the jostling that occurs over roster spots, so I’ll be on the lookout for any bigger names that could be on the hot seat.

I think the question is asking for a more in-depth answer though, so I’ll say Mekhi Becton’s return to action. Considering Douglas decided not to draft another offensive tackle in the early rounds, the former first-round pick is so important in 2022.

He’ll have nowhere to hide in training camp, going up against a group of explosive pass rushers led by Carl Lawson and JFM. It’s time to see which Becton we are getting in year three, the immovable stud or the lazy project.

Boy Green:

Yeah, I’ll take the bait, of course, it’s Wilson the second-year quarterback.

He had a rough rookie season that ended with some inspiring play. Although now we need to see a legitimate step forward, what does that mean? Like Chris Farley in the movie Tommy Boy, “no idea!”

It could be statically proven or it simply could be the eye test where it is something you’ll know when you see it. Regardless it’s time to find out whether he is the guy or not which became a lot easier with all the new toys on the offensive side of the ball.

5. Who is an unproven player on this team that you’re willing to bet your career on that they’ll be a success (whether with the Jets or another NFL team)?

MO:

It’s only right that I say Jermaine Johnson since I’ve been touting him as a top-three edge rusher in this loaded draft class. The defensive end can do it all and he’s gotten better and better every year.

Run defender, check. Technical pass rusher, check. Explosive pass rusher, check. Solid teammate, check. Work ethic, double-check.

I want to highlight that last part. Johnson comes from “Last Chance U” and has been a self-improving ace since junior college. Long-term, I see the pass rusher becoming an every-down talent in this rotational system. It may not show in Week 1 but I’m confident the Jets finally found the solution at defensive end.

Boy Green:

Going with a rookie MO? That’s bold.

I’m going to say, Quincy Williams. I know the analytical nerds are grabbing their torches and pitch forks to find out where I live, but I don’t care.

He may not be a perfect player but I love his demeanor and I think the flaws in his game are fixable. Obviously, the Jets believe in him with the lack of doing anything so far this offseason in terms of adding much competition to the room which is highly encouraging for his future.

He is such a hard hitter and he seemed to say all the right things this offseason in an interview with team reporter Ethan Greenberg and I highly recommend you check it out:

#Jets LB Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) plans on being more vocal in 2022, ‘I got a year under my belt so I’m trying to prestige up like that @CallofDuty term’ 🤣 + ‘I feel like I’ve earned my stripes a little bit so my words mean something’: 🎥 @nyjets @EGreenbergJets pic.twitter.com/48wLvK9o9x — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 22, 2022

This is an easy player to root for and being a brother in a big family, I understand what Williams has gone through. His younger brother Quinnen was more highly touted (going No. 3 overall in the NFL draft) and the story throughout his young career is being recognized as the brother of someone versus being his own man.

All of that is going to change in 2022 and I’m pushing all of the chips into the middle of the table on him!

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could Land 2-Time Super Bowl Champ at ‘Bargain Bin Cost’