Jets Could Still Land All-Pro WR1 in Wild Trade Scenario: Report

The New York Jets have improved a lot of different aspects of their team through the first portion of free agency.

Although one area they have ignored is the wide receiver spot.

They’re still desperately searching for a true bonafide star that could alter the dynamic of their offense. Although a new situation has arisen that could pique the interest of the Jets organization.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

So You’re Saying There Is a Chance?





Play



The Jets Zone: Free Agency Frenzy reacting to every signing & exit Boy Green goes LIVE on The Jets Zone podcast talking all things New York Jets! – Reacting to every single signing and every player who left – Answering your LIVE free agency questions/comments Make sure you like the video on YouTube and hit that subscribe button! 2022-03-16T15:02:43Z

With the options dwindling, it initially appeared like the Jets missed out on their chance to add a dynamic weapon to their wide receiving corps.

However, a new development has created an interesting possibility.

Greg Auman covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for The Athletic and he tweeted out some speculation about a possible “tag-and-trade” featuring wide receiver Chris Godwin:

“They love him, but they have major cap issues, have over signed at receiver, and can do a ton of re-signing with the $19 million in cap space he takes up if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal. Strong demand for him despite a knee injury.”

Could the Bucs tag and trade Chris Godwin? They love him, but they have major cap issues, have oversigned at receiver and can do a ton of re-signing with the $19 million in cap space he takes up if they can’t sign him to a longterm deal. Strong demand for him despite knee injury. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2022

General manager Joe Douglas said at the beginning of the offseason they would be in every trade conversation thanks to their financial flexibility and draft assets. This could be the one that everyone has been waiting for.

A Slam Dunk Kind of Move





Play



49ers Insider: Jets got a BADASS in the trenches with Laken Tomlinson Boy Green was joined by Akash Anavarathan who covers the San Francisco 49ers for Niners Nation: – Who is Laken Tomlinson? – Can he flip from LG to RG? – Why he will be a CULTURE guy for the New York Jets? – What Gang Green fans need to know about him! Make sure you… 2022-03-15T19:26:53Z

The Jets have made some decent splashes so far this offseason, but nothing earth-shattering. Acquiring Godwin would be the cherry on top of this pie that could take everything to the next level.

Godwin is only 26 years old and has the potential to be one of the best receivers in the NFL:

342 receptions

4,643 yards

29 touchdowns

This was the second straight year that Godwin has been slapped with the franchise tag which means his salary for the upcoming 2022 campaign is $19.2 million.

However, any team that executed a trade with the Bucs this offseason would have to negotiate a long-term extension with Godwin as part of the deal.

The Spotrac market value projections estimate that the talented playmaker would receive a new deal that pays him over $20.7 million annually. That figure would make him the third highest-paid receiver in all of football.

The entire contract would be a five-year deal for $103 million.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets were hesitant to pay a $20 million-plus salary for Amari Cooper because of some things beyond the football field.

On Can’t Wait podcast, @Connor_J_Hughes raised some red flags on #DallasCowboys WR Amari Cooper, ‘there is this stigma that he is a little lazy & there is some work ethic concerns’ + ‘from a high ranking source, his level of commitment has certainly been questioned’: 😳 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/zEJNVRUtdv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 4, 2022

For Godwin that could be an entirely different story.

Now, what would it take to trade for the talented Bucs receiver?

Considering the contractual demands, the perfect deal could be a package of picks.

One scenario that could make sense is packaging a 2022 second-rounder (either No. 35 or No. 38 overall) with a future 2023 conditional third that can become a second based on playing time and performance bonuses.

Trading the No. 4 or No. 10 overall picks for a wide receiver that you’ll have to immediately pay a king’s ransom seems a bit too pricey.

Either way, the Jets owe it to themselves to do their due diligence. This could be the most realistic trade scenario this offseason that features the team adding a true proven No. 1 wideout.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Team Captain Bolts to NFC on Juicy $28.5 Million Contract: Report