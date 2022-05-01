Jets Aren’t Done Adding Weapons for Zach Wilson: Report

General manager Joe Douglas apparently wasn’t kidding about adding more weapons to this New York Jets offense.

They invested over $45 million into a pair of new shiny tight ends. Gang Green selected a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in over 21 years. Then JD put a cherry on top of this offensive pie by selecting the highest-drafted running back by a Jets team in over 30 years.

However it seems like Douglas isn’t done adding new toys to this roster.

NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano of SNY dropped a decently sized bomb during a post-draft recap of what the Jets accomplished:

“They knew they needed more receivers. Now they got Corey Davis who has some size. Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson who has some speed. Braxton Berrios brings some speed and really they probably aren’t out of the hunt for any receiver that might become available in the NFL.”

🚨 WOAH: juicy nugget from @RVacchianoSNY, the #Jets ‘probably aren’t out of the hunt for any WR that might become available in the #NFL’ despite the additions made this offseason 🚨 🎥 @SNYtv #TakeFlight #NFLDraft 👀😳🥵 pic.twitter.com/wsrrbcTQMw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 1, 2022

That comment certainly raised some eyebrows on social media. As soon as the Jets turned in the card to select Wilson in the first round out of Ohio State, most of us safely assumed that killed any talk of acquiring a superstar receiver.

The Jets’ pursuits of Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and Deebo Samuel have been well documented this offseason.

Although it appears that the conversation could still be alive, per Vacchiano.

Who that player could be wasn’t discussed, but in this crazy NFL offseason who knows which player could surprisingly become available.

At a certain point though you have to start counting the receivers on the roster and you are then forced to ask yourself, where would that insert guy even fit?

Davis

Moore

Wilson

Berrios

On top of those four main contributors, they also have third-year wideout Denzel Mims who came into the league with a very high draft pedigree as a former second-rounder.

The Bare Minimum

Right now your top four wideouts are locked in, but now you have to round out the unit. It is hard to envision Mims becoming that fifth wide receiver on the roster, especially when he doesn’t contribute on special teams.

In two seasons in the NFL, the former Baylor product has registered a grand total of zero special teams snaps.

One move that would make a lot of sense is kicking the tires on veteran Keelan Cole.

The 29-year-old wide receiver had an up-and-down campaign in 2021 but has a ton of talent:

28 catches

449 yards

One touchdown

He remains a free agent and has more to his game than what he showed last year. Also, teammates loved him as a “glue guy” in the locker room that kept things loose during trying times.

It wouldn’t be nearly as sexy and splashy as some of the other pursuits this offseason, but it would provide some much-needed insurance just in case an injury were to occur.

