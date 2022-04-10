Everyone knows the New York Jets need a wide receiver this offseason.

Although no one can agree on who that player should be in 2022. The latest prediction will probably rally a lot of people around the same prospect.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Bombshell Statement





Play



Video Video related to jets predicted to land ‘one of best wrs ever’ in 2022: insider 2022-04-10T15:08:06-04:00

Over the last six weeks college football insider, Bruce Feldman has been gathering intel from coaches and NFL sources. He put all of that information together to drop an informed mock draft on the Athletic.

Here are the results for the Jets in the first round:

Evan Neal, offensive lineman, Alabama; No. 4 overall

Drake London, wide receiver, USC; No. 10 overall

The selections within themselves aren’t entirely shocking, but some of the stories that were shared by the coaches certainly were.

“I think he’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever seen,” one source told Feldman in his mock draft. “He can really high-point the ball, and he runs routes like a little guy, getting in and out of his cuts. He’s not afraid to get dirty. People may question his top-end (speed), and he probably won’t wow you, but his functional football speed, with his pads on, is really good.”

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout would provide some size that the Jets’ current crop of receivers don’t boast. Although there are a few injury issues that could have some teams concerned.

He fractured his right ankle and was only able to suit up for eight games this past season. Despite that, he led the Trojans with 88 catches, over 1,084 yards, and his seven touchdowns were tied for the team lead.

London wasn’t able to participate at the NFL combine in March due to his injury, but was expected to suit up for his Pro Day. A recent complication (hamstring injury) forced USC to postpone his Pro Day until April 15.

We’ll see how much he is able to do ahead of the draft when someone will have to take a calculated risk on one of the most talented players in this class.

Not a Bad Plan





Play



Video Video related to jets predicted to land ‘one of best wrs ever’ in 2022: insider 2022-04-10T15:08:06-04:00

The Jets have been unable to quench their thirst for a superstar wide receiver addition this offseason. Their aggression is to be commended, but it is unclear if that’ll be satisfied by the deadline of the 2022 NFL draft.

If they aren’t able to trade for a star by then, it isn’t expected to come to fruition.

While in some sense that is a debbie downer, it isn’t all doom-and-gloom. Every decision in life comes with its fair share of pros and cons.

The pros of trading for a guy are getting a more proven player that can help out immediately, although their price tag will be exorbitant compared to the cheap labor of a rookie contract.

On the flip side, if the green and white decide to take a wide receiver in the first round like let’s say London, there are a lot of benefits. That player will be cheap and they’ll get to grow alongside Zach Wilson.

The Jets are in a great position this offseason with optimal cap flexibility and a treasure trove of picks, whatever decision they make will put them in a great spot heading into the 2022 season.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Praised for ‘One of Best Signings in Free Agency’ With $40 Million Add