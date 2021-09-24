Talented Jets WR Linked in Compelling Trade Proposal

The New York Jets for the first time maybe ever are dealing with a first-world problem at wide receiver.

With only one football to go around and only so many starting positions, it’s hard to get all of these different talented pieces on the field at the same time.

One expert has a solution to that problem that could help out everyone.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Intriguing Trade Offer That Makes a Ton of Sense





Play



WR Keelan Cole Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL WR Keelan Cole speaks to the media following training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-07-31T19:12:35Z

The Chicago Bears have a really talented duo at wide receiver in Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, but they’re missing that necessary third wheel to the offensive equation.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report said wideout is one of the top two positions the Bears could upgrade via the trade market.

In the proposed trade Chicago would send a day three 2022 pick (something in the round four through seven range) in exchange for talented wide receiver Keelan Cole.

The thought process behind the trade was if the Jets “continue to struggle” they could be interested in dealing some of their surplus.

Although the Gang Green front office really adores Cole. They have made several attempts over the last few years to trade for him from the Jacksonville Jaguars but were unable to hammer a deal out.

Then during free agency this March, they finally had the opportunity to tie the knot.

Cole has been a glue guy for the Jets both on and off the field throughout this offseason. His loving personality has been infectious to his teammates and has adored him to Jets fans across the planet.

The Jets Have a Lot of Product to Move





Play



Video Video related to talented jets wr linked in compelling trade proposal 2021-09-24T12:45:28-04:00

There has been a lot of speculation that the Jets could be interested in moving some of their other wide receivers on the roster.

The two that make the most sense are Jamison Crowder and the aforementioned Cole.

Both players have one year remaining on their contracts and it would be hard to envision either player returning to the squad in 2022. With that in mind, the Jets are 0-2 and if they can flip an expiring contract that won’t be coming back anyway for a future asset, why not?

Crowder is set to make $5 million in base salary after accepting a pay cut during the offseason. While Cole only has a base salary of $2 million.

The former Duke product has been dealing with a groin issue and had a bout with COVID that put him on the shelf for a bit, he has yet to make his 2021 debut for this new look Jets squad.

While Cole has had a minimal impact as a third, fourth, or sometimes even fifth option in this Gang Green passing attack.

The one receiver the Jets should not consider moving is Denzel Mims. The second-year wideout has struggled to see the field this season due to a lack of scheme fit and playbook knowledge questions.

Mims is talented, was a second-round pick in 2020, and still has two more years left on his rookie contract after 2021. It would be poor roster management to move a young, cheap, and talented asset for pennies on the dollar.

Hopefully, sooner rather than later he gets out of whatever dog house he currently resides in so he can contribute and hopefully develop into the player we all thought he could be coming out of Baylor.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Should Hit Upgrade Button at TE, 2 Fascinating Options Are Available