Dynamic Jets WR Set for Return, Can Help Alleviate Pressure on Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been ravaged by the injury bug over the last couple of months and that has brought this team to its knees.

On Thursday, September 16 they finally received a much-needed pick me up.

Reinforcements on the Way for the Green and White





Play



Gang Green has activated wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This was expected following comments from head coach Robert Saleh earlier in the week that the team expected both Crowder and Keelan Cole back for their Week 2 matchup vs the New England Patriots.

Late in training camp, Crowder was dealing with a groin injury and on top of that contracted the COVID virus which forced him to miss the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers.

Big Time Positive Ripple Effects From This Return





Play



When the Jets added new weapons in both free agency (Corey Davis, Cole) and the 2021 NFL draft (Elijah Moore) this offseason, everyone seemingly wrote the epitaph on Crowder’s run with the team.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would ultimately be moved to a receiver needy squad. Instead, the Jets brass and Crowder agreed to a pay cut and he remained on the squad.

A player that a lot of Jets fans wrote off now may turn into an essential piece to the puzzle moving forward. At the very least it seems like Crowder will have a pivotal role in this upcoming AFC East divisional contest.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explains how the potential return of veteran WRs Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder can help Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) avoid getting hit as much vs #Patriots: #NEvsNYJ #TakeFlight #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/1krWh4X9Ff — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 15, 2021

Of course, Crowder being a veteran should help Wilson because he is a guy that has been there and done that, but there’s an additional sneaky reason that’ll he help.

“Part of protection is everyone being on the same page,” Saleh speaking to the media on the importance of Crowder returning. “Each player collectively working with the timing of a play is key. Offensive linemen blocking, receivers running the right routes, and the quarterback delivering it when he needs to deliver it. Football is the ultimate team sport. The more communication, the better the execution, and the better the result.”

The biggest concern coming off of the Week 1 loss to the Panthers was the lack of pass protection. Wilson was tossed around like a rag doll and can’t possibly survive a 17-week schedule if he is subject to that level of punishment.

Crowder is a savvy squirrely veteran who knows how to get open and still has some speed to his game. He has led the Jets in receiving over the last two years and his impact on the team was taken for granted by a lot of people heading into 2021.

If Crowder’s subtle intricacies in his route running can create an easier window for Wilson to throw to that’ll be a welcomed sight. There were far too many drops and miscues offensively and the 22-year old gunslinger needs as much reliability as possible to do his job effectively.

With Davis as the No. 1 option in this Jets passing attack, Crowder should get a lot of one-on-one opportunities to prove he is a key piece of this offense and can make a difference on game day.

