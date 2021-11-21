Twitter Erupts Over Jets ‘WR1’ Elijah Moore’s Breakout Performance

The New York Jets may have lost another battle on Sunday, falling 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins, but they may have won the war.

Despite the team’s eighth loss of the season, there were a few glimmering moments in a sea of darkness.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Silver Lining After a Crappy Contest





Play



Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (11/21) | New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the Dolphins game. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2021-11-21T21:31:37Z

The Jets lost 24 to 17, hardly ideal, but in the middle of this contest, they witnessed the unveiling of a star.

“Elijah has been getting better every week, I’m really pumped for him,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Moore’s stellar performance in this contest. “He had the explosive play which we all know he is capable of. He is only getting better and Elijah is going to be a special kid.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh believes WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) is ‘going to be a special kid’ & only continues to get better through his rookie season: #MIAvsNYJ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/WHUH7eWJVz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 21, 2021

The sensational rookie had the best game of his career catching eight passes for 141 yards and the highlight was a 62-yard touchdown to the house, the longest play by the Jets this season.

That future SportsCenter top-10 play he caught at the plus 48-yard line and turned on the afterburners and took it to the house beating two Dolphins in a footrace to the crib.

Prior to him catching the football, he ran a beautiful route juked the Miami defender out of his shoes and then the rest as they say was history.

Moore is cut from the right cloth, has an excellent mindset, and just has all the necessary physical tools to be the first WR1 for the Jets in a very long time.

Gang Green Finally Has a Top Billing Wideout

After this spectacular game, analysts and insiders came out in droves to congratulate the receiver on his new status as a WR1.

Like I said…Elijah Moore is WR1! Treat him as such — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 21, 2021

The Jets thought they finally got their WR1 in free agency when they signed veteran Corey Davis to a monster three-year deal, but it was actually over a month later when they selected Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round out of Ole Miss when they actually filled that void.

Elijah Moore is WR1. End of convo. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 21, 2021

There was a healthy debate on social media whether Moore was capable of being a WR1. When you think of what that means you normally gravitate towards the monster freakish-sized athletes like Julio Jones or Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson, but size isn’t a prerequisite for the title.

The former Ole Miss product may be only 5-foot-10, 179 pounds but he packs an absolute punch.

Elijah Moore’s last four games: 23 catches, 325 yards, 3 TDs. Not bad for the #Jets rookie — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 21, 2021

As Connor Hughes of The Athletic notes, this isn’t a one-game explosion, Moore has been consistently getting better week after week.

Over the last four games, he has totaled over 23 receptions for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Not too shabby youngster.

.@Marcel_LJ asked #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (@Iamxavienhoward) after the game about #Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03), ‘he’s going to be special in this league’ + talked to him after & said he ‘respects his game’: #MIAvsNYJ #FinsUp #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/pcfUJxErLw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 21, 2021

Moore will appreciate all the love he is receiving after the game, but perhaps the one he will be most proud of is from the player that was opposite him on the gridiron.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard gave major props to Moore saying, “hes’ going to be special in this league” and said he talked to him after the game.

To hear that from anyone is cool but from an NFL All-Pro is next level. The 21-year-old rookie has only scratched the surface of what he can become with the Jets.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets QB Joins Steelers, Possible Ben Roethlisberger Replacement