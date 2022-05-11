Jets Youngster Sends Strong Message: ‘I’m the Solution’

The New York Jets have been mired in mediocrity for the better part of a decade.

Failed draft picks, no hope for the playoffs, and free-agent busts have become commonplace.

Although one youngster has brought a fresh new perspective to the team that could change everything.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A New Energy Has Arrived

Play

Takeaways from New York Jets Rookie Minicamp, Zach Wilson is looking BEEFY Boy Green is LIVE to talk about major takeaways from New York Jets rookie minicamp + throw out some saucy predictions for 2022 + answer your LIVE questions! 2022-05-09T11:24:34Z

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Shortly after being selected, every rookie immediately does a media tour talking about their draft day experience and their new team.

With that in mind, Gardner joined the ‘Around the NFL Podcast’ and Dan Hanzus was walking him down memory lane of all the Jets’ failures over the years when the youngster stepped in:

“I don’t want to cut you off, but we aren’t living in the past. We have to make a change for the future. I feel like I am the solution and we just got my guy Garrett Wilson. I feel like he is also a big solution so I just can’t wait for us to get there.”

“We not living in the past” – @iamSauceGardner on the Jets 11 year playoff drought on the @AroundTheNFL podcast with @DanHanzus says he and @GarrettWilson_V are ready to change all that. pic.twitter.com/GKbnUHXCm0 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) May 2, 2022

Gardner wasn’t the only one that has had enough of that narrative. Fellow member of the Jets secondary Jason Pinnock tweeted out, “y’all keep thinking this same ole Jets if you want.”

Yall keep thinking this same ole Jets if you want… — JPinny (@Jason_Pinnock) April 29, 2022

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs in 11 years which is the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. During that same span, the green and white have only had one winning season (10-6 back in 2015).

Only 1 Way to Change That

Play

Video Video related to jets youngster sends strong message: ‘i’m the solution’ 2022-05-11T15:00:58-04:00

At the end of the day, talk is talk.

It’ll be up to the coaching staff and the roster to change that narrative by collecting wins during the 2022 season.

The only way to get respect is to earn respect.

Although I have to say it is refreshing to see players, both old and young alike, being sick of people making fun of the team.

Part of making the change is getting angry and then manifesting that emotion into a chip on the shoulder. That should provide more than enough motivation for the team during the dog days of the offseason so they can focus on the ultimate task.

You have to crawl before you can walk, but this is one of the most talented Jets teams on paper in a long time.

A familiar narrative still rings true as this team will go where quarterback Zach Wilson takes it in 2022. That is a large oversimplification of a complicated sport, but that is the gist of how this season will be defined.

The cool thing about New York is the intense spotlight.

When you’re terrible everyone is going to let you know it. However on the other side of the coin, when you win in New York there is nothing greater.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Have Multi-Day Visit With $40.5 Million AFC Stud: Report