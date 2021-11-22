Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Throws Shade at Dolphins After Loss

The New York Jets were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 24-17 in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium.

As head coach Robert Saleh said after the game, “90 percent of the games in this league are lost, not won. This one was lost.”

Although one player on the Jets’ sideline had a very different take after this contest in the postgame presser.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Someone Was Pretty Salty After This One





Play



"Just Got To Be Better By It" | John Franklin-Myers Press Conference | The New York Jets | NFL DL John Franklin-Myers speaks to the media following the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-11-21T23:15:12Z

Jets’ defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was upset after the game and disclosed the reason they lost to their AFC East rival on Sunday:

“Just sometimes Tua Tagovailoa threw up some prayers and sometimes you know prayers are answered, so that is just kind of how it goes.”

After the game, #Jets DL John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) threw some massive shade at #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (@Tua) saying he beat them by ‘throwing up some prayers & sometimes prayers are answered’ as he cracked a smile: #MIAvsNYJ #FinsUp #TakeFlight 👀 😳 pic.twitter.com/oMH1Tr3PhR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 22, 2021

The former first-rounder for the Dolphins finished the day with 273 passing yards, 8.3 yards per completion, 82 percent completion percentage, and two touchdowns to one interception.

Some of the throws he may have been mentioning are the tosses that were 10 plus yards down the field. In those scenarios, Tagovailoa was two-of-four for 83 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

The longest of which came on a 65 yarder to Dolphins wideout Mack Hollins who took it to the house for the long touchdown.

This was his first start against the Jets since being taken by Miami with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Blame Game





Play



Video Video related to jets’ john franklin-myers throws shade at dolphins after loss 2021-11-21T20:07:02-05:00

There may be some validity to JFM’s claims, but they fall a little short in two respects:

The Jets lost the game, so it comes off as incredibly whiny.

Franklin-Myers contributed to the loss arguably more than anyone else.

The entire defense finished with a grand total of zero sacks in this game. Miami allows 2.7 sacks per game which rank 26th in the NFL. Despite a favorable matchup on paper heading into this contest, the defensive line once again failed to take advantage.

Although the bigger play was an inexcusable decision by JFM. With the score tied at 14, the Dolphins faced a third and four from the Jets four-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

After an initial incompletion, it appeared the Jets would get off the field with a field goal attempt, but a flag came in after the play. 15-yard penalty, roughing the passer on JFM, and a fresh set of downs.

Miami ended up scoring a touchdown a few plays later which extended the lead to 21-14.

John Franklin-Myers called for roughing the passer. That’s 100% a flag. Hit him way, way late. Just can’t do that. Dump penalty. Dumb. Dumb. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 21, 2021

Tua had clearly thrown the ball and JFM didn’t care and shoved the Miami passer anyway. A selfish decision that cost the Jets the game.

John Franklin-Myers called for an absolute killer of a penalty. Jets get the stop on third down in the red zone, but JFM hit with a roughing the passer. First and goal. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 21, 2021

The Jets simply aren’t good enough as a team to overcome dumb penalties that extend drives. Saleh mentioned it at the top of the postgame press conference, more games are lost than won in this league, and the Jets lost this game with penalties just like that.

It was a disappointing moment for a player that has been completely underwhelming since signing his fat four-year $55 million contract extension right before the London game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

JFM started off the year red hot with three sacks in the first four weeks of the season. Since signing his massive extension in Week 5, Franklin-Myers has only one sack in the last five games.

Before he starts pointing fingers at others, it would be smart to look at himself in the mirror. It isn’t wise to throw stones from a glasshouse.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Twitter Erupts Over Jets ‘WR1’ Elijah Moore’s Breakout Performance