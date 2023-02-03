Jets Predicted to Sign ‘Top Free Agent’ QB to $15 Million Contract

The New York Jets might be going back to a familiar name to fill the QB1 role in 2023.

ESPN NFL Analyst Aaron Schatz recently predicted that Gang Green will sign San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency.

“The Jets will sign Garoppolo in free agency. It simply makes too much sense not to happen, especially since [Robert] Saleh is familiar with his game from his time in San Francisco.”

NFL Salary Cap Analyst Brad Spielberger projected that Garoppolo will receive a one-year deal for $15 million featuring $12 million in total guarantees.

He said with Tom Brady retiring, Garoppolo now becomes “potentially the top free-agent quarterback who will actually hit the open market.”

The Jimmy Garoppolo-Jets Dream Remains Alive

Once it appeared at the end of the season that Zach Wilson would no longer be the QB1 in 2023, everyone connected the dots to Garoppolo.

However, after the Jets moved on from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur who had direct ties to Garoppolo it seemed like that potential pairing with the Jets also died.

A key piece though that has been overlooked is the Jets’ head coach is still Robert Saleh. He spent four seasons with Garoppolo from 2017 through 2020.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports said Garoppolo “matches the profile” of what the Jets are looking for and listed the team as a logical landing spot this offseason.

The former Eastern Illinois product is 31 years of age and has a proven track record of success.

In his nine years in the NFL Garoppolo has thrown for over 14,289 passing yards, owns an 87 touchdown-to-42 interception ratio, and has completed 67.6 percent of his passes.

The only real chink in the Garoppolo armor is durability.

Since entering the league back in 2014, the veteran has only started a full season once in his career (2019). The good news is that year they went to the Super Bowl, but it also makes this an incredibly risky signing.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is the Most Realistic Option for Jets at QB

There have been a lot of different names discussed this offseason for the Jets at the quarterback position.

However, the majority of those would involve some level of a trade. Those are a lot easier said than done because multiple parties have to be satisfied for those kinds of deals to come together.

There are no such issues with a potential Garoppolo signing because unlike the others he is guaranteed to be a free agent.

When he decided to return to the 49ers last season after they failed to find a trade partner San Francisco renegotiated his deal. As part of those discussions, Garoppolo made such he couldn’t be franchise tagged by the team after the 2022 season.

This week 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether there was any scenario in which Garoppolo could return to the team in 2023.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that.”

That means the only thing the Jets would have to give up if they brought Garoppolo in is a bag of money. Gang Green wouldn’t have to surrender any draft assets in a deal which means they could then use those pieces instead to build around the QB position this offseason.

“Over the past two seasons, Garoppolo’s 8.3 yards per attempt is the top mark in the NFL, and he gets the ball out quickly with a 2.53-second average time to throw that is among the 10 fastest over the span. He may not elevate an offense, but he can certainly keep one on schedule and raise a team’s floor,” Spielberger said via Pro Football Focus.