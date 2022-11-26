Jets Predicted to Add $112 Million QB, 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

The future at the quarterback position appears very cloudy for the New York Jets.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft was benched this week. The other two backups listed on the roster are both on expiring free-agent contracts (Joe Flacco and Mike White).

That has led many to speculate about a potential answer that isn’t currently on the roster.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Jets in 2023

Jake Ellenbogen said “Jimmy Garoppolo will be the Jets QB1 next year. I have no doubt.”

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report also jumped on the Garoppolo to Jets prediction ahead of the 2023 season.

2023 offseason will be interesting for the 2 teams I paid the most attention to growing up (#Raiders / #Jets). A lot of Derek Carr, Zach Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo talk. But again, here’s where I stand: Jimmy G ➡️#Jets

It is a common connection to make based on coaching ties, a quarterback need, and perhaps the most important quality which is availability.

Some of the other options that have been discussed would all require some level of a blockbuster trade like Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr.

That wouldn’t be necessary with Garoppolo based on his contract renegotiation in 2022.

After the San Francisco 49ers failed to trade Jimmy G this past offseason they both came together and found a middle ground to keep him on the team this season.

As part of his new deal, he can’t be franchise tagged and he is set to reach unrestricted free agency in 2023.

This means if the Jets want to pursue him as their new QB1 the only asset they’ll have to give up is bags of money.

According to the latest Spotrac market projections, Garoppolo is expected to sign a four-year deal worth over $112 million in value in 2023. That would pay the veteran passer over $28 million per season which would rank 15th among the highest-paid quarterbacks in football on a per-year basis.

The numbers could get even crazier than that when you consider it’ll be an open-market bidding war and every team could be involved plus we are talking about the quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is the Secret Sauce for Jets

Everyone in football is infatuated with the Patrick Mahomes of the world.

SportsCenter top-10 highlights, big-time throws, and a lot of points. The only problem is there’s only one Mahomes.

The Jets’ formula to winning is elite defense, a strong running game, well-timed special teams, and efficient quarterback play.

Gang Green has checked three of those four items off the bucket list this season. A little more consistent quarterback play would have this Jets team at 8-2 which would have placed them in first place in the AFC East and resulted in one of the best overall records in the conference.

Garroppolo can’t be acquired until the offseason, but he could be exactly what this Jets team needs to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

This season Jimmy G is 5-3 as a starting quarterback and owns a 15:4 touchdown to interception ratio.

Garoppolo may not overwhelm you with sexy stats or consistent splash plays, but he always seems to get the job done.

The Jets need less sizzle at the quarterback position and more substance to get where they want to go.