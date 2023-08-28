Jets Surprisingly Rule Out Veteran CB for Season Due to New Hand Injury

New York Jets cornerback Jimmy Moreland’s season is over before it ever truly began.

The team announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they have placed Moreland on injured reserve.

According to the Jets’ press release, Moreland injured his hand in the preseason finale on Saturday August 26 against the New York Giants. Since New York placed him on IR prior to final roster cuts, he is now out for the season.

Other Jets News of Importance

In addition to the Moreland announcement, the Jets also officially announced three roster cuts.

Gang Green cut ties with linebacker Nick Vigil [reported yesterday], offensive lineman Greg Senat, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

The Jets haven’t officially announced the release of veteran wideout Alex Erickson, but that was reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Monday August 28.

Pelissero called him a “preseason standout” and in the last exhibition game caught a pair of touchdown receptions. There is a chance he could be brought back on the practice squad pending how some other things develop.

An Indication of What’s to Come for Jets

Moreland’s placement on IR, thus ending his season, was surprising on multiple fronts.

The injury he suffered against the Giants didn’t seem serious and he was projected to make the initial 53-man roster.

Rich Cimini of ESPN had him as the last cornerback making the roster ahead of cornerback Bryce Hall.

“For the last spot, Moreland edges Bryce Hall, a former draft pick who hasn’t panned out and doesn’t play special teams. Moreland outplayed him this summer,” Cimini said in a column posted on August 26.

The plot twist in this Jets roster gymnastics is cornerback Brandin Echols.

He is suspended for the first game of the 2023 season and won’t count against the 53-man roster. In other words, Gang Green needs a cornerback to fill that role against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on Monday Night Football on September 11.

Then that player will likely be cut as Echols returns to the roster ahead of Week 2.

When you pair this new Moreland news with who else is on the roster, that likely means that Hall will make the cut.

The reason people in the NFL use the terminology “initial 53” instead of “final 53” is because of the wild wild west waiver wire claims.

Over 1,184 players will be released to the open market or waiver wire system. That influx of talent will cause some teams to make a decision then pivot from it to bring someone new into the fold.

Hall is set to make the roster right now, but that could quickly change.

Another possibility is the trade market.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic projected that Hall would make the 53-man roster prior to the Moreland news because he would “likely” get claimed off of waivers.

Joe Caporoso of Badlands said Hall was a player to watch as someone who could be traded by the Jets for a “day three pick” which would be something in between the fourth and seventh round.

Teams often flip players who would otherwise be cut so they can skip the line in waivers and get first dibs on a player they value.