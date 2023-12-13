Jets Predicted to Land Mammoth Sized Protection for Aaron Rodgers

It is never too early to start mock drafting when you’re a New York Jets fan.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller released his first-round projections for the 2024 class in an article posted on Tuesday, December 12.

In his prognostications, he had the green and white landing Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.

Miller argued that the Jets are preparing for an “all-in” season in 2024 with a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

“If that’s the case, a major upgrade is needed along the offensive line. New York has allowed 55 sacks, third-most in the NFL, and Zach Wilson & Co. have been pressured at the fifth-highest rate (36%),” Miller explained.

“[Joe] Alt is a pro-ready starter on the left side with one sack allowed all season. Given the turnstile that has been the Jets’ left tackle position, upgrading via the early portion of the first round feels like a must after missing out on the top offensive tackles in the 2023 draft.”

Alt Would Provide the Jets With a Franchise Left Tackle for 2024 and Beyond

Alt is a mammoth of a man. He is listed at 6-foot-8, 322 pounds on the official Notre Dame digital roster sheet.

In three seasons with the Irish, Alt has appeared in 38 games and has made 33 starts. In Miller’s projections, he was the second offensive lineman to come off the board.

Jets analyst Connor Rogers said landing Alt would be a “really big-time pick” for the Gang Green organization.

.@ConnorJRogers mocked @NDFootball OT Joe Alt to the #Jets, ‘this is very very easy’ + he’d be a ‘really big time pick’ + ‘like this is a pick that my dad would call me & be like they really got this one right’ 🤣 Connor potential projected starting NYJ O-Line in 2024: LT Joe… pic.twitter.com/4YdDNPBsQt — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 6, 2023

The first hog molly to come off the board was at No. 5 to the Washington Commanders. Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State is super young at just 20 years of age and also has left tackle roots.

General manager Joe Douglas has run four drafts for the Jets since taking over the team in 2019. During that span of time, Douglas has drafted six O-Linemen with two of those coming in the first round.

Jets Have to Address the Elephant in the Room

If the Jets want to recapture the Super Bowl hype that was prevalent during the 2023 offseason, they need to add big men.

Both of the starting offensive tackles to start the season are scheduled to be free agents. Duane Brown is long in the tooth and could retire. Mekhi Becton on the other hand is incredibly young but he has a troubling injury history.

If both Becton and Brown walk out the door the Jets need to come up with a new plan at OT. It would seem they’d be a betting favorite to take an offensive lineman in this scenario.

However, having that kind of obvious need can leave the door open for someone to trade up in front of you to snipe your draft selection.

Alt could be a plug-and-play option on the blindside, but what about right tackle? The Jets have tried out rookie Carter Warren, but it would be a massive leap to pencil him in as a starter next year.

There is always the Alijah Vera-Tucker option. He has the ability to play inside at guard or outside at tackle. The Jets coaching staff has gone back and forth on which position they prefer him at long-term.