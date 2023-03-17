Jets Fans Erupt Over Strange Trade Rumors: ‘Build Him a Statue’

Just when you think you have seen everything.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared a surprising update on Friday, March 17:

“More punter news: the NY Jets have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their punter Braden Mann, per source.”

More punter news: the NY Jets have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their punter Braden Mann, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Earlier in the day veteran Thomas Morstead announced that he was signing with the Jets for a second stint creating some competition in the punter room for 2023.

Social Media Reacting to Trader Joe Douglas Label

Braden Mann has underperformed during his three seasons with the Jets. Last season he struggled in several key categories:

No. 17 in the NFL in punting average (46.9 yards)

No. 13 in the league in punts downed inside the 20 (27)

Gave up the fifth most punt return yards in the NFL (363)

There were only three punt return touchdowns in the NFL during the 2022 season and Mann was responsible for two of those.

Fans were in relative disbelief that the Jets have apparently had multiple trade conversations with teams about potentially dealing Mann this offseason.

One fan said, “if JD [Joe Douglas] trades a punter then build him a statue.”

If JD trades a punter then build him a statue https://t.co/ELNY7mRLQY — Leverage Haver (@Not40oztotony) March 17, 2023

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said regardless of what the offer is the Jets should “take it.”

Whatever the offer is… take it https://t.co/cP7sQptwhg — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) March 18, 2023

Another fan called JD a “criminal” for what he has been able to accomplish on the trade market.

Nicole Esther on Twitter provided a simple message saying, “my God” in response to the Mann trade rumors.

Play Like A Jet said that fans have joked about how Douglas was able to get a pick for Blake Cashman, but said “seriously if Joe Douglas manages to get literally anything for Braden Mann” the team should immediately provide him with a “10-year contract extension on the spot.”

I know we've joked about Blake Cashman many times, but seriously, if Joe Douglas manages to get literally anything for Braden Mann, #Jets should give him a 10 year contract extension on the spot. https://t.co/GtkKZsKa2v — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) March 17, 2023

Home of the Jets exclaimed, “excuse me” with several laughing crying emojis.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso said out of all of the trades Douglas has been known for “this would be the one” that you would build Douglas a statue for.

This would be the one to build the statue of Douglas for https://t.co/cbsyIsjMBS — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) March 17, 2023

No Trade Leverage, Doesn’t Matter for Jets?

The thought of trading a punter in today’s NFL seems crazy. When you consider how poorly Mann has performed statistically speaking it seems impossible to envision a realistic scenario where that actually comes to fruition.

That seems especially true considering the green and white now have two punters on the roster.

On top of Mann, the Jets also agreed to terms with Morstead to bring some competition in.

In theory, the Jets wouldn’t have much leverage in a trade because another NFL team that was interested in his services could probably wait it out for the team to eventually cut him.

However, if another team believes Mann can bounce back he could be an interesting addition via trade.

According to Over The Cap, Mann is the No. 30 highest-paid punter in the NFL ($868,025 salary).

Mann is still only 25 years of age and has had success in the past. During his time in college, he won the Ray Guy Award which is doled out annually to the nation’s best punter.

The Jets have only had trade calls regarding Mann but if Douglas is able to get anything of value for a player he will probably cut down the line his legend will only grow.