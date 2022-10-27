Jets Exploring Trade Market Amid Massive Injury Concern: Report

The New York Jets pulled off a trade this week due to Breece Hall getting injured in the Denver Broncos game.

Running back James Robinson is expected to make his debut in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. The Jets were forced to make that move due to injury and they may be forced to make another move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Joe Douglas Isn’t Done Making Moves for the Jets

On the Flight Deck Podcast Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed there are some more bullets in the chamber for general manager Joe Douglas:

“Let me tell you this just from talking to people around the league, I don’t think Joe Douglas is done. The trading deadline is November 1, that’s next Tuesday. Joe Douglas is I believe still looking and I think possibly targeting an offensive tackle.

The Jets have some decent depth with Cedric Ogbuehi, George Fant, and Max Mitchell. Fant is eligible to come off of IR (injured reserve) this week, but I don’t get the sense that he is coming back this week. Quite frankly I think the Jets are a little bit concerned about his prospects for the rest of the year.

So I think you’re going to see Joe Douglas really try to get a starting-caliber offensive tackle. Now those are extremely difficult to find, but I think Douglas is looking. Trust me, he is looking. He is a very aggressive GM, we have seen it. I think he is out there looking for some depth because I do think there is some concern about George Fant and his knee injury.”

The Jets entered the season with incredibly questionable depth at offensive tackle. However, they discovered during the season that they had better guys than they thought.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has hit the Jets incredibly hard on the offensive line and specifically at the tackle spot.

Fant is eligible to return this week and Mitchell according to Cimini on the podcast is still a few weeks out. These new injury updates totally change the dynamic of where the Jets thought they would be at this point.

So with all of the injuries, the Jets will be forced to start Ogbuehi at right tackle on Sunday versus the Patriots. He is a former first-rounder but the Jets plucked him off of the Houston Texans practice squad. So long story short we have reached desperate times and those can often lead to desperate measures.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.